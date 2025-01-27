Thumbay Group steers innovation: Poised to expand global footprint in healthcare and education

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group.

With over 110 touchpoints across the seven emirates and partnerships with more than 70 global institutions, the group has made significant strides in medical education, healthcare, and research, solidifying its position as a leader in these sectors.

Throughout its 27 years, Thumbay Group has achieved numerous milestones, including several key ‘firsts’ in healthcare and education. These include establishing the first private medical university in the UAE, the first private teaching rehabilitation hospital, and the first private teaching dental hospital. The group also pioneered the first Thumbay Medicity, a landmark in integrated healthcare, and became the first private academic health system in the region.

Additionally, Thumbay Group was the first private university to receive QAA Global Accreditation and the first healthcare institution to earn JCI Enterprise Accreditation--highlighting its leadership in both medical education and healthcare excellence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, meets Dr Thumbay Moideen.

The remarkable establishment with over a quarter-century of experience in the UAE, Dr Thumbay Moideen founded the Thumbay Group in 1997, and established Gulf Medical University as its flagship institution a year later. As the sole Indian to own and operate the largest private medical university outside India, his visionary leadership has propelled the Thumbay Group’s remarkable growth, supported by a steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence, and community welfare.

Originating from Mangalore, India, Dr Thumbay Moideen’s journey began by a chance encounter with a member of Ajman’s royal family, who sought innovative ideas to advance the Emirates’ economy. Proposing an educational institution inspired by a model he had observed in Karnataka, India, Moideen was invited to establish a medical academic institution in Ajman. Within a year, Gulf Medical University was founded and quickly became a leading private medical university in the GCC. Today, almost 60 per cent of the UAE’s health professionals encompassing doctors, nurses, dentists, and physiotherapists are its alumni, and is recognised as an Academic Health System for its excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with Dr Thumbay Moideen.

GMU: Preparing the Future Doctors

As an integral part of Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has consistently been at the forefront of healthcare education and research.

With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced learning opportunities for clinical training, and cutting-edge technology access, the medical university comprises of six colleges offering 35 health professions programs and has emerged as a global hub for students from various nationalities.

With over 5000 graduates from more than 102 countries. The university’s academic and research collaborations with over 70 international institutions have ensured global recognition and employability for its graduates.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Dr Thumbay Moideen and Akram Dr Moideen Thumbay.

Transforming healthcare with the UAE’s largest network of private academic medical facilities

Thumbay Healthcare, a leading subsidiary of the Thumbay Group, has achieved significant recognition as the first healthcare entity in the country to receive the prestigious ‘JCI Enterprise Accreditation,’ joining an elite group of five globally recognised institutes with this distinction. With a record of treating over 11 million patients and conducting 90,000 deliveries, Thumbay Healthcare integrates cutting-edge research and modern technology to provide comprehensive care.

Among its standout facilities, the state-of-the-art ‘Thumbay University Hospital’s Long-Term Care Centre’ emphasises smart healthcare technologies and specialised care programmes for neurodegenerative diseases and chronic conditions especially for geriatric and long-term patients.

First Private Academic Health System.

Innovation and diversification at the core of Thumbay Group’s success is its unmatched ability to expand and diversify across multiple industries. The group has strategically ventured into distinct sectors, creating the UAE’s largest private academic hospital network, medical university, clinics, daycare centres, laboratories, pharmacies, and a wide range of hospitality ventures, including health clubs, coffee shops, optical shops, and flower shops. Its commitment to innovation is also evident in initiatives like Healthvarsity, an Ed-Tech venture designed to address the evolving needs of the healthcare and education sectors. Under the visionary leadership of Dr Thumbay Moideen, the group has made significant strides in expanding its impact, with key initiatives such as Healthvarsity and the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare underscoring its pioneering role in Ed-Tech and clinical AI training. These efforts reinforce its position as a leader in innovation and diversification, shaping the future of both education and healthcare.

Gulf Medical University.

Vision 2028: Upcoming institutes, programmes, healthcare specialties Thumbay Group’s plans for the next three years are centered around expanding its global impact by revolutionizing education, healthcare, and research. As part of this vision, Gulf Medical University’s 2024 Pathway in Medicine Program is forming global partnerships with institutions in the UK, USA, Americas, Poland, and Italy, offering students a prestigious international medical education experience. Additionally, Thumbay Group is set to launch the Thumbay Clinic of Veterinary, enhancing veterinary care and aligning with the One Health Vision. The Thumbay Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, in collaboration with MITXpro USA and leading industry experts, aims to transform AI education in healthcare. Thumbay University Hospital. Other strategic initiatives include the advanced Thumbay Institute of Autism, the integration of alternative medicine through the Thumbay Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy, and Unani Medicine, and the establishment of the Thumbay Institute of Chinese Medicine. Furthermore, Thumbay Group is introducing the Thumbay Institute of Insurance and the Thumbay Institute of Wellness, which will provide comprehensive care plans and training programs focused on wellness education. These initiatives reflect Thumbay Group’s unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and fostering global partnerships in healthcare, education, and wellness. First Private Academic Health System. In line with its ongoing commitment to healthcare advancement and global growth, Thumbay Healthcare is focused on enhancing several key areas. This includes advancing its recently launched comprehensive Oncology Center, which is dedicated to providing cutting-edge cancer treatments and scaling research collaborations. The group is also expanding its advanced Cosmetology Centre, introducing a wide range of aesthetic treatments to meet growing demand. Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital. In addition, Thumbay Healthcare is improving long-term care services through an integrated approach, combining the expertise of the Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the largest hospitals for physiotherapy and the Thumbay University Hospital, which has dedicated a floor specifically for long-term care. Furthermore, Thumbay Healthcare is working to expand its brand’s global reach by forming partnerships with like-minded organisations in various countries, thus increasing its international footprint and solidifying its position as a global leader in healthcare innovation. Thumbay Hospital Fujairah. Global recognition Dr Thumbay Moideen has earned several prestigious awards throughout his career. In 2024, he received the ‘Rajyotsava Award’ from the Karnataka government for his contributions to education, healthcare, and research in the Gulf region, as well as an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University.

In 2022, he was honoured with the ‘Vishwa Manya’ award by the Maharaja of Mysore. He was also named CEO of the Year in Education and awarded the ‘Gulf Karnataka Ratna’ for being a number 1 NRI businessman in the Gulf. Featured in Forbes and Arabian Business, Dr Moideen continues to inspire innovation and leadership for future entrepreneurs.