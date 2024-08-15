The Confluence of Progress and Heritage

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM

In the illustrious words of Rabindranath Tagore, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; where knowledge is free," one finds an eloquent summation of a nation that has metamorphosed into a modern powerhouse while venerating its profound cultural legacy. As India commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the nation stands as a luminous testament to extraordinary growth and development, profoundly anchored in its opulent cultural heritage.

Innovation and Leadership

India's digital landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, positioning the country as a global vanguard in technology and innovation. Initiatives like Digital India have revolutionised the symbiosis between citizens and the government, fostering an environment ripe for technological advancements and startups. India's robust IT sector perpetuates its dominance in global digital transformation, cementing its role as a pivotal player on the international technology stage.

India’s educational institutions bask in global acclaim. Esteemed establishments such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have rendered India a nucleus of higher education, attracting students from the four corners of the globe. This steadfast dedication to quality education has cultivated a highly skilled workforce, further propelling economic growth and innovation.

The healthcare sector in India has witnessed significant advancements, positioning the nation as a favoured destination for medical tourism. Superior medical services at affordable prices have drawn patients from across the world. Additionally, India’s pharmaceutical industry, among the largest globally, plays a pivotal role in global healthcare. These advancements underscore India's unwavering commitment to health and well-being for all, reinforcing its stature as a leader in global healthcare.

Partnerships and Growth

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has been a monumental milestone, fortifying economic ties and augmenting bilateral trade. From April 2021 to March 2023, trade exchanges burgeoned from US$73 billion to US$84 billion, epitomising a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent. The UAE has emerged as India’s largest export destination and trading partner, underscoring the significance of this partnership. Celebrating Diversity As a dutiful citizen of India, residing in the UAE for many years, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Khaleej Times for their commendable endeavour to celebrate India’s economic triumphs, cultural diversity, and allure as a tourist destination on this momentous occasion. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, it is a moment for introspection on its journey of modernity and resilience. Tagore’s timeless prayer, "Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake," continues to inspire India’s path forward, harmonising tradition with innovation. “Sare Jahan Se Acha”, penned by Muhammad Iqbal, is a timeless ode that encapsulates the essence of India's splendour and diversity. Translated as "Better than the entire world," the poem reflects a profound love for the motherland, celebrating its unparalleled beauty and cultural richness. As India strides confidently into the future, this enduring sentiment of pride and unity resonates deeply with every Indian, both within the country and across the globe. The spirit of "Sare Jahan Se Acha" continues to be a beacon, guiding the nation towards greater heights while cherishing its prestigious past.

— Nazeer Veliyil is the CEO of BorgRollsWarner (UK) Limited.