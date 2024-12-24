Tap, Pay and Go: Revolutionising the Future of Cash

Magnati, a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East, has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling businesses to accept contactless payments in the UAE using only an iPhone. With this feature, merchants can process a variety of contactless payments via credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the SwipeX iOS app. No additional devices or payment terminals are required.

Tap to Pay on iPhone offers a seamless checkout experience. Merchants simply prompt customers to hold their contactless payment method near the iPhone, and the transaction is securely completed via NFC technology. This solution ensures that both the merchant and customer data remain secure as it uses the iPhone’s built-in security features. Apple does not store card or transaction information on the device or its servers.

Nishit Doshi, Managing Director and Head of Products, Partnerships and Data at Magnati commented, “The introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone helps enhance the customer experience with contactless payments. For UAE consumers, contactless in-person payments have become second nature, with over 95 per cent of transactions now conducted via this method. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we are equipping businesses in the UAE with an efficient solution that enhances sales while providing customers with greater choice and convenience.” Setting up Tap to Pay on iPhone is straightforward. New merchants with an iPhone XS or later models, running the latest version of iOS, can download the SwipeX app from the Apple App Store.

After a brief digital onboarding process, they can enable Tap to Pay on iPhone and start accepting payments immediately.