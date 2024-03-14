Steering Towards a Promising Future

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 9:00 AM

In today's ever-changing world, securing a stable future and having access to seamless travel is a priority for affluent individuals. Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) programmes offer a seamless pathway for investors to quickly acquire a new citizenship or residency, representing a forward-thinking investment opportunity.

Your trusted RCBI advisors:

Established in 1993 in the UAE, Vision is a distinguished provider of services tailored for RCBI programmes, encompassing multiple countries in the Caribbeans, Europe, and Canada. With 31 years of success, Vision has steered numerous individuals towards a promising future.

Global reach:

Operating in both the B2C and B2B market, Vision extends its reach across regions such as USA, Canada, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Iran, Nigeria, Tanzania, Qatar, Saudi Arabia.

Established team of advisors and in-house case processing officers:

With a global workforce exceeding 100 industry professionals, Vision is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions with its own in-house case processing unit and a team of advisors who effectively help investors put their money towards the right RCBI programme. The team ensures prompt guidance to their partners and investor clients with latest news on global immigration policies.

Ray Kachalia, Managing Director, Vision Immigration Advisors.

Citizenship by investment: Freedom beyond borders:

Vision offers seamless pathways to Caribbean countries such as Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, and Vanuatu, as well as European countries including Turkey and Malta. Through Caribbean CBI, the investor can benefit from increased global mobility, part-taking in global business operations and expansion, acquiring retirement benefits, diversifying investment portfolios, evading political instability, settling families and more.

Portugal residency by investment: Your gateway to Europe:

With Vision, investors can access Portugal Residency By Investment programme, requiring a minimum investment of €260,000. Benefit from residency in Portugal, a gateway to Europe, with its attractive lifestyle to eventual citizenship.

Canadian business migration: Permanent settlement made easy:

Vision offers a streamlined Business Migration programme to Canada with a minimum investment of $100,000 CAD. Enjoy the benefits of Canada's robust economy while securing permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

Lifetime Satisfaction:

Vision maintains its connection with its clientele to ensure life-time satisfaction and a constant mode of communication for any future residency or citizenship inquiries for them and their friends and families.

Initiate your application today:

We know that RCBI may seem complex, but you won’t have to do it alone. Reach out to us at Vision today to take your first steps to financial freedom.