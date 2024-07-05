Stay Cool, Fit And Radiant

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM

As temperatures rise, it's time to prepare for the season with practical tips and expert advice. From keeping cool and hydrated to maintaining your fitness and exploring the latest in aesthetic services, experts at Aster Clinics cover everything you need to thrive during the summer months.

Beat the Heat: Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial during the sweltering UAE summer says Dr Nevra Batur, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Xpress Clinic, Jumeirah Beach Residence. Dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion and other health issues, so it's crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Include hydrating beverages like fresh juices, milkshakes, and yoghurt drinks in your diet to keep your hydration levels up.

Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate you. Always carry a reusable water bottle to ensure you have access to water wherever you go. Remember, staying cool and hydrated helps you beat the heat and enjoy the summer to its fullest!

Survive the Sun: Managing Extreme Temperatures

Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches says that the UAE summer can bring extreme temperatures, making it vital to take precautions. Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours between 10 AM and 4 PM. Use a high-SPF sunscreen and reapply it every two hours.

She adds by saying to wear protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses to shield yourself from harmful UV rays. Seek shade whenever possible and be aware of signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating.

Aster Clinics offers IV vitamin drip therapies that deliver fluids directly into the veins. IV Vitamin Drips treat a wide variety of conditions like dehydration and boost immunity, recovery, energy and overall well-being.

Stay Active: Avoid Summer Weight Gain

Summer can be a challenging time to maintain your fitness routine, but staying active is crucial to avoid weight gain says Dr Ajitkumar Ratnakaran Menon, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus Street). Engage in early morning or late evening outdoor activities like jogging, swimming, or cycling when temperatures are cooler.

Consider indoor options such as gym workouts, fitness classes, or home exercise routines. Staying active not only helps you maintain a healthy weight but also boosts your energy levels and mood. Incorporate fun and varied fitness activities into your routine to stay motivated and fit this summer.

Smooth and Silky: Laser Hair Removal for Summer

Laser hair removal is a popular choice for achieving smooth, hair-free skin during the summer says Dr Hanaa Gasem Mergeny Mohamed, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah. This procedure targets hair follicles with laser energy, reducing hair growth over time. It is effective in various areas, including the legs, arms, underarms, and bikini line.

If you are planning for a vacation and beach-ready body laser hair removal is the option for you! The treatment is quick and relatively painless, making it a convenient option for those looking to minimise hair removal routines. Schedule your sessions well in advance of your summer plans to ensure optimal results. Enjoy the confidence of silky-smooth skin all season long.

Glow and Renew: Transform Skin with Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are an effective way to exfoliate and revitalise your skin, reducing the signs of ageing, sun damage, and pigmentation, a risk that comes with peak summer says Dr Muneer Mohamed, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira). They work by gently removing the outer layer of dead skin cells, revealing smoother, brighter skin underneath.

The extreme summers in the UAE can cause massive skin damage. Skin resurfacing with a chemical peel can restore the youthful appearance of the ageing face, neck, and hands. Healthcare professionals frequently use chemical peels for both therapeutic and cosmetic purposes to enhance facial skin's appearance, whether utilised independently or combined with other approaches such as laser treatment or dermabrasion.

Summer Skin Bliss: Summer Facial Treatments

Whether you're dealing with sun damage, or dryness, or simply want to enhance your natural radiance, our expert facial treatments offer the perfect solution says Dr Ankita Tuknayat, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road. These facials are specifically designed to combat the effects of the intense summer heat and keep your complexion glowing.

HydraFacial: Experience the gentle HydraFacial treatment, which uses an exfoliation tip and suction pump to remove dead skin cells, leaving your face revitalised and refreshed.

Oxygen Facial: Enjoy a resurfacing procedure that leaves your skin glowing. High-pressure oxygen and nourishing serums are sprayed onto your skin, promoting collagen production and enhancing circulation.

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: Rejuvenate your skin with PRP therapy, where skilled practitioners inject platelet-rich plasma to stimulate collagen production and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

These treatments are designed to keep your skin radiant and healthy all summer long!

Boost Your Glow: Summer Skin Booster Injections

Enhance your skin's radiance and hydration with Skin Booster Injections, perfect for combating the harsh effects of the summer sun says Dr Loai Gaffer Ahmed Ali, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah. These innovative treatments work deep within the skin to restore moisture, improve texture, and enhance your natural glow, ensuring your skin stays refreshed and rejuvenated even in the hottest months.

Intense Hydration: These injections infuse your skin with hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrator that retains moisture and keeps your skin plump and supple.

Improved Texture: By stimulating collagen production, Skin Booster Injections help smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture, giving you a youthful glow.

Long-Lasting Results: Unlike topical treatments, skin boosters work from within, providing lasting hydration and radiance throughout the summer months. Home Skincare Secrets for a Cool Summer Maintaining healthy skin during the scorching summer months in the UAE is crucial. Here are some essential tips shared by Dr Juwariya Tasneem Syeda, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) to keep your skin comfortable, protected, and glowing: Hydrate Your Skin by drinking plenty of water, using a lightweight and hydrating moisturiser and hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid. Sun Protection by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen (>SPF 30), reapplying it every two hours, and wearing protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Gentle Cleansing twice a day using a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser to remove sweat, dirt, and sunscreen without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Exfoliate Skin 1-2 times a week using a mild exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Lightweight Makeup like a tinted moisturiser with SPF that is non-comedogenic for a natural, glowing look allowing your skin to breathe. Cooling Skincare Products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, and chamomile to calm and cool your skin. Treat Sun Damage by applying after-sun products with ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E and consider laser treatments or light-based therapies to address sun damage and pigmentation issues. Maintain a Healthy Diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support your skin's health. Include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and leafy greens in your diet. By following these summer essentials, you can keep your overall body comfortable, protected, and healthy throughout the hot UAE summer. Remember, a consistent routine tailored to your body’s requirements and concerns is key to maintaining optimal health all season long. Visit Aster Clinics today – because your best self begins with us!

