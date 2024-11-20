Sir Christopher Stone appointed as Chief Academic Officer at Emirates International Schools

Emirates International Schools have announced the appointment of Sir Christopher Stone as Chief Academic Officer. This is a pioneering moment for the first IB School in the region, as Sir Christopher is widely recognised as having made outstanding contributions to education in a number of international settings. This significant appointment will solidify the school’s commitment of continuing to broaden the academic achievements of its students, and will spearhead the school’s ambition to bring its KHDA rating from ‘Very Good’ to ‘Outstanding’.









Follow us



In addition to leading schools, Sir Christopher has provided leadership, guidance and training for principals and ministers in Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Finland and Scotland on behalf of the British Council. Throughout his career he has been asked to provide support and guidance to successive UK governments, bringing him into regular contact with several British Prime Ministers.

Sir Christopher will work alongside Emirates International School Principals, Rob Ellis and Ian Ward to enhance students’ educational journey.

“I am incredibly excited to begin working alongside Sir Christopher Stone. His wealth of experience in education and his child-centred approach align perfectly with our school’s values.

I look forward to collaborating with him to further enhance the educational journey of our students. This is an exciting time for our school, and I am confident that EIS will only grow stronger with Chris onboard,” says Ian Ward, Principal of Emirates International School Meadows.

With EIS Jumeirah recently being awarded a KHDA Rating of ‘Very Good’, School Principal, Mr. Robert Ellis is excited to collaborate with Sir Christopher and continue to expand the school’s educational offerings.

“It will be an amazing experience to work with Sir Christopher Stone and utilize his vast experience to continue to move EIS forward. It is a real statement of intent from the group to be the leading IB schools in the UAE and certainly exciting times for all of our community,” says Robert Ellis, Principal of Emirates International School Jumeirah. Sir Christopher’s passion for education and commitment to excellence is reflected in his numerous accolades, including being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2013 for his services to education. With a career that has spanned over four decades, he has transformed schools and educational systems, working with school leaders to drive significant improvements in academic performance. Admissions are now open for 2025-26 Academic Year.

For further information on Emirates International Schools, please visit www.eischools.ae