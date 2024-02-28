Shaping Leaders and Changemakers of Tomorrow

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 1:25 PM

American University of Sharjah (AUS) boasts one of the leading business schools in the region, ranking first in the UAE and among the top 200 globally for accounting, finance, business and management (QS 2023).

The AUS School of Business Administration (SBA) offers eight undergraduate and four graduate programs through its departments of accounting; economics; finance; management, strategy and entrepreneurship; and marketing and information systems. Its programmes equip students with strong knowledge of business fundamentals through a curriculum emphasising flexibility, creativity, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and social and environmental responsibility.

Dr Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA

Its approach to business education is focused on building targeted skills through theory-driven lectures, hands-on seminars and extracurricular activities all grounded in an American liberal arts education, positioning its alumni for success in any field. Today, AUS ranks first in employer reputation, second in academic reputation and third in employment outcomes in the UAE, according to QS World University Rankings (2024).

With a keen understanding of the dynamic market and evolving technologies, the school has been consistently refining its academic offerings, and partnering with prestigious academic institutions and organizations to stay ahead of future requirements. It has partnered with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation to expand access to its renowned Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The MBA is now available through a blended learning format, combining face-to-face and online components, reflecting AUS' commitment to innovative and accessible education. It also partnered with the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina (UofSC) to deliver a PhD in Business Administration (PhD-BA), allowing students to travel to the United States for part of their studies. Under this partnership, a student could earn two doctoral degrees—one from AUS and one from UofSC.

As a CFA Institute Programme Partner, SBA ensures that its finance curriculum is up-to-date with the main CFA teachings. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities—including its technologically advanced Interactive Trading Floor (ITF) with 22 Bloomberg terminals that have the same live feeds, tools and software used by professionals in a typical DIFC or Wall Street investment firm—SBA supports student and faculty research through access to Bloomberg, Capital IQ or Thomson Reuters. SBA’s excellence in such experiential learning opportunities has seen AUS awarded Experiential Learning Partner status by Bloomberg—the first university in the region to receive this prestigious accolade.

