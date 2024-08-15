Shaping Future Leaders

Jamia Hamdard, a leading university is committed to nurturing students into global citizens equipped with competitive skills and a broad worldview

Follow us on







Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:56 PM

Set against the backdrop of a lush green area in the heart of New Delhi, Jamia Hamdard stands as a pillar of academic and research excellence. Established in 1989, this renowned institution was granted the status of Deemed to be University by the Government of India, following the recommendation of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university pays tribute to the legacy of Janab Hakeem Abdul Hameed and integrates the rich traditions of Unani medicine with modern medical sciences. It is among the few universities in India that offers specialised courses in both ‘Unani’ and modern medicine.

Under the astute leadership of Chancellor Janab Hammad Ahmed and visionary Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Jamia Hamdard has achieved impressive growth and acclaim. The university’s commitment to high-quality education and cutting-edge research spans multiple disciplines, including Pharmacy, Medicine (Modern & Traditional), Science, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Management, Computer Science & Information Technology, Law, Islamic studies and Mass Communication and Media studies.

A Comprehensive Educational Approach

Jamia Hamdard offers a wide array of programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. Its curriculum is designed with a holistic approach, focusing on the all-round development of students. The courses emphasise not only professional skills but also professional ethics, gender equality, human values, and environmental sustainability. This inclusive approach ensures that students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for diverse challenges in their professional and personal lives.

The university has thoughtfully integrated the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) into its academic framework. This policy aims to make education more equitable and adaptable to global changes. By incorporating advanced technology and ICT tools into its teaching and learning processes, Jamia Hamdard ensures that its education remains relevant and effective for students from various socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

State-of-the-Art Campus Facilities

Spread over 91.6 acres, the Jamia Hamdard campus provides a comprehensive environment for academic and personal growth. The campus includes nine academic buildings, a central library, a convention centre,

residential blocks for staff, several hostels for both male and female students separately, two guest houses and two hospitals (HAHC and Majeedia Hospital).

The campus also features a botanical garden, pharmacies, banks, ATMs, convenience stores, a post office, canteens, and a sports complex with both indoor and outdoor facilities.

The university’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle is evident in its tobacco-free, plastic-free, and alcohol-free campus policies. This creates a vibrant and supportive environment for students. The central library is a significant resource, housing over 200,000 books, including 116 rare digitised volumes. It also subscribes to various scholarly journals and online databases, providing students and faculty with extensive research materials.

Outstanding Rankings and Achievements

Jamia Hamdard’s excellence is reflected in its outstanding rankings and accreditations. The National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) has awarded the university an ‘A+’ Grade in its fourth cycle of accreditation. The School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (SPER), one of the university’s crown jewels, has consistently been recognized as the top pharmacy school in India. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has awarded SPER the number one rank in India for five consecutive years—2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Latest rankings:

NIRF 2023: Pharmacy 2, Medical 29, Management 96, University 49

QS World University Ranking 2025: 1201-1400

QS Young University Ranking 2024: 201-250 THE World University Ranking: 601-800 THE Subject Ranking (Clinical and Health): 501-600 These rankings highlight Jamia Hamdard’s performance across various fields of study. The university’s research output is equally impressive, with over 15,000 publications listed in the SCOPUS database. These papers have garnered significant attention, with more than 25 citations per paper. About 40 per cent of these papers have been cited at least 10 times. The university’s i10 index stands at 4027, and the i100 index is 308, showcasing the impact of its research. Strategic Partnerships and Funding Jamia Hamdard maintains a strong relationship with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This collaboration has led to the development of pharmaceutical products used by the Indian defence forces, illustrating the university’s role in advancing national interests. The university’s progress is further supported by substantial infrastructure grants from the Government of India, including the PURSE, STUTI, and several FIST programmes of DST. Additionally, the AYUSH Ministry has established a Centre of Excellence for Unani Medicine under the Centre for Excellence Scheme. Jamia Hamdard has also received significant research funding, approximately ₹130 crores over the past five years from government. This funding supports over 800 young researchers, including Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF), Research Associates (RA), and post-doctoral researchers. A Global Student Community Jamia Hamdard currently hosts more than 10,000 students from diverse disciplines and over 30 countries. The university is committed to nurturing these students into global citizens equipped with competitive skills and a broad worldview. Its graduates have excelled in their careers, benefiting from the university’s robust academic programmes and holistic development approach.

The university’s ongoing success and commitment to excellence make it a leading institution for students seeking high-quality education and research opportunities. As Jamia Hamdard continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of education and research, fostering a global community of scholars and leaders who will contribute to advancing knowledge and improving lives worldwide.