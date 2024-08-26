Shaping Bright Futures Together

Dominic Vipond, Principal, Garden City British School

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM

Garden City British School (GCBS) is an educational institution that sets itself the very highest standards. The school welcomes enthusiastic children of all backgrounds to join their family friendly school

community in Al Ain. GCBS prides itself on offering the very best in holistic education and believes in fostering individual growth. The students love the chance to get involved and be of service to the local community. GCBS welcomes students of all nationalities to join a family-friendly school community, and for students and their parents to become part of its drive to be the very best. The team at GCBS is dedicated to the pursuit of each of its students having ‘Confidence for Life’, and for them all to succeed in their own way each and every day.

If you are looking for the right school in Al Ain then GCBS would love you to come and visit them, and have the opportunity to gauge for yourself whether GCBS is the best choice for your child. The school is growing as a school, both in size and stature, and is therefore still accepting admission applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. GCBS offers a variety of extra-curricular activities as well as new and improved facilities that fully support their belief in a holistic education. The school has always been a favoured choice for the wide variety of nationalities, who reside in the Al Ain community, and the ultimate focus of GCBS, as always, is on the well-being and development of the children in their care.

GCBS has been rated good by ADEK and, with its push to move onwards and upwards, GCBS focuses on delivering a well-rounded education for all of its students. The school ensures that each student individually develops their critical thinking skills allowing them to become capable of problem-solving in their everyday lives for now as well as in the future. The GCBS student body is a diverse one, and the school focus wholeheartedly on the privilege of being in a position to volunteer and be involved in the local community as well as ensuring that the school celebrates the daily successes of all of the GCBS students. At Garden City British School, the team believes that maintaining smaller class sizes ensures that teachers provide personalised and customised attention to all of the students in their care.