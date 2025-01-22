Setting your Children up for Success for Studies in the United States

In recent weeks, there has been much controversy over the future of the H1-B visa category, a work visa most popular amongst Indian workers in the US. As Donald Trump prepares to take his presidency, discussions over his plans to put extreme limits on the H1-B visa has lead to fears amongst H1-B holders about losing jobs or having to leave the United States, while international students are equally as anxious about their future career prospects upon graduation.

Due to the impending complications with the H1-B visa, acquiring a green card through the US EB-5 Program appears to be the savior and most practical solution for international students and professionals in the United States.

F-1 visa versus

H1-B Visa versus EB-5 green card: Know the differences

The F-1 visa is a temporary visa designed for international students who wish to pursue academic studies at accredited US educational institutions. To qualify for an F-1 visa, individuals must have been accepted by a US institution, demonstrate sufficient financial resources to cover tuition and living expenses, and intend to return to their home country after completing their studies. F-1 visas are typically granted for the duration of the academic program, plus an optional period for practical training (Optional Practical Training or OPT), which allows students to work in their field of study for a limited period after graduation. Under the F-1 visa, employment opportunities on and off campus are generally limited.

The H1-B visa, while an immigrant category, allows individuals to work and live legally in the US via employer sponsorship. H1-B applicants must apply through a lottery system which is carried out on April 1st of each year. The lottery system is not merit based and is not dependent on which company is sponsoring the applicant. For context, in 2024, USCIS received 780,884 registrants for only 85,000 available visas. Those who are successful in the lottery will obtain the H1-B visa and must hold this visa for 5 years before they are eligible to apply for a green card. For some nationalities, such as Indian, the wait times reflected on their applications are sometimes reaching over 40 years.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is designed for individuals who want the option of living and working in the US without restriction. By making a refundable investment of $800,000 in a government approved project, the EB-5 program provides investors and their immediate families (spouse and children under 21) with a path to permanent residency and eventual US citizenship if desired. EB-5 investors and their dependants can live and work anywhere in the United States. They are not restricted to a particular job or location. The green card can be obtained in as little as 12 months, just by virtue of showing a clean source of funding.

Scenario 1: We are trying to ensure our child will be enrolled in their desired program and school in the US

Many families are planning to send their children to school in the US because of the quality education system, which houses the largest number of prestigious and Ivy league colleges and universities in the world. However, a common problem faced are the quotas for international students in some of the most competitive programs and schools, which vastly lowers chances a child will be accepted into these programs to be able to take advantage of both a world class education but also valuable networking opportunities.

However, those with a US green card are considered US people, and fall into the same category as their US peers when applying for these programs. The international student quotas are no longer relevant. Although it is never too late to apply for a green card through the EB-5 Program, the US EB-5 Green Card is most advantageous for those families who are proactive rather than reactive in planning for children who want to study in the United States.

“The younger the child is when applying for the green card, the higher likelihood they will be able to take full advantage of the many educational and financial benefits when they are ready to apply for university admissions,” states Preeya.

Scenario 2: My child is missing valuable work experience in summers and during the school year

Unfortunately, F-1 visa holders in the United States have certain restrictions they must adhere to. F-1 students are limited in the number of hours they can work on campus and paid off-campus employment without proper authorization is typically forbidden.

However, those with an EB-5 green card in hand can work freely and also avail themselves of useful work experience opportunities that are also available to their peers. For many programs, like law, medicine, engineering, and finance, internship experiences on the student’s CV are invaluable. For example, many of the top law firms in the US will only hire students who have worked for them summer upon summer as an intern. Not only could these experiences help in obtaining employment post-graduation, but they also place the child on even playing ground with their US peers in obtaining job offers with some of the biggest companies in the United States.

Scenario 3: The tuition cost to send my children to school in the US is simply too high

Applying for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is undeniably a smart financial move for those families who have the ability to invest the amount of $800,000 whilst considering the monetary benefits against the cost. Students with a green card in hand will pay on average three time less than F-1 international students on tuition fees. These savings can amount to more than $150,000 in tuition alone over a four year bachelors program, which can be particularly beneficial for families with multiple children or for children who will go on to do multiple degrees in the US.

Additionally, with an EB-5 Green Card, students are eligible to apply to a larger number of scholarships offered only to US residents and citizens, thus increasing the probability of being selected for financial assistance through the school. The various states and federal government also provide grants and zero per cent loans which are not available to international students but are accessible for Green Card holders and US citizens.

When taking into consideration that the EB-5 Program investment of $800,000 is a refundable investment and should be received back by the time the child has completed their degree, the savings attained by applying to the program are undeniable.

Scenario 4: My child could not obtain employment on OPT and must leave the US

The Optional Practical Training year, offered to F-1 students who have graduated successfully from a US program, allows the student to gain valuable US work experience in their field of study. However, time is not always on the student’s side, as they only have 60 days to find a position post-graduation in order to take advantage of the OPT. If this position is not secured in time, the graduate must leave the US and return to their home country without being able to take advantage of this valuable employment opportunity.

This scenario considers issues encountered in Scenarios 2 and 5 of this article. As a non-US person, the graduate may find issues gaining employment with employers who are often reluctant to sponsor international graduates or those graduates with restrictions on their visa status. This is because, sponsorship poses more work and administration for the employer and no certainty of a future with the graduate they will invest in as gaining an employment visa after OPT expires is also not guaranteed.

If your child is facing such difficulties, strategizing via the EB-5 Program is important. Even if they have returned home, we can find a way for AOS concurrent filing (discussed in Scenario 5 below) so that they may re-enter the US to live and work there as soon as possible without restrictions. Being on their way to a green card or already having a US green card will also give employers the confidence to offer employment in some of the most well known companies across the US. Scenario 5: My child has graduated from a US Program and received a job offer but is unable to secure an H-1B visa This is perhaps one of the most frequent cases I have been dealing with over the past year, especially with massive layoffs of H-1B holders in the US. Students become increasingly disappointed and frustrated when they find they are forced to leave the US after their studies have been completed and their OPT time has expired, because they are unable to secure an employer to sponsor them. It is even more frustrating for those students who have worked hard and who are able to secure employment sponsorship, as often they still do not get selected in the H1-B lottery which only happens once each year, thereby deferring their plans for both career growth and deterring their stability in the US. When this scenario happens, parents may rush to find solutions for their children to be able to stay and work in the United States. In 2022, the US government made changes to the EB-5 program that are especially relevant and beneficial for individuals in this particular scenario. The government now allows for those already in the US (for example on an F-1 student visa or OPT status), to apply for Adjustment of Status (AOS) concurrently with their EB-5 green card application. In this way, the child does not have to leave the US and with the AOS submission, we can request an Employment Authorization Card and Travel Document (Advance Parole). The student's status then changes from F-1 or OPT to "pending green card". Although it does not allow the applicant to achieve the green card faster, within months, the applicant will have the ability to legally live and work in the US without employer sponsorship or restrictions, while they wait for their EB-5 green card application to be processed. Therefore, one of the biggest advantages of a green card via the EB-5 program, is that it removes all the stress of securing a work visa and employment after graduation. Scenario 6: I am an H1-B visa holder already living in the US and my wait time for a green card is too long Those who are on an H1-B in the US are largely tied to their employers via employer sponsorship. That means, if they ever lose their job or wish to change jobs, their status in the US is at risk irrespective of how long they have been living in the United States. In addition, for some nationalities, the wait times to achieve a green card are endless making it almost an impossible task to finally become a permanent resident and receive all the rights and benefits of being a green card holder. Visa Adjustment of Status (AOS) concurrent filing (discussed above in Scenario 5), H1-B holders can simultaneously apply for their EB-5 green card and an Employment Authorization Document from within the United States. They are not required to leave the country, and their status will automatically switch from H1-B visa to "pending green card", allowing them to work and live legally in the US without sponsorship. This open work permit type of situation immediately allows the individual to detach from their employer and search for job opportunities with any employer in the US with the ability to state that they do not need sponsorship. This opens an abundance of career opportunities which are not available as an H1-B visa holder.

