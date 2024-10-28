Season of Sparkles

Diamond Necklace

Dubai, the city of gold, has a new gem to add to its crown as Bhima Jewellers, a name synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless tradition, opens its grand new head office in the iconic Gold Souq. With a century of heritage shining behind it, Bhima Jewellers has embarked on an exciting new chapter in its storied journey, marking a significant milestone in the heart of the global jewellery market.

Dr B Govindan, Chairman of Bhima Jewellers

On October 21, 2024, in a dazzling ceremony that brought together industry stalwarts, royalty, and the who's who of the jewellery world, Bhima Jewellers unveiled its 6,000 sq ft state-of-the-art head office. The event was graced by none other than Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group and CEO of Jawahara Jewellery; Sohan Roy, Chairman of Aries Group; and Avittom Thirunal Aditya Varma of the Travancore Royal Family. Leading the celebrations were Bhima's own leadership team, including Dr B Govindan, Chairman of Bhima Jewellers; Bindhu Madhav, Managing Director; and Abhishek Bindhu Madhav.

New Chapter for Bhima in the UAE, GCC

Antique gold jewellery in 22k

The unveiling of this modern headquarters signifies more than just a new address — it signals Bhima’s ambitious plans for aggressive expansion across the UAE and GCC. For the first time in its century-old history, the brand is opening its doors to investors who share its values of integrity, vision, and discipline. This exciting move paves the way for Bhima’s future growth and offers partners a chance to be part of its ongoing success story. “Our leadership team, armed with a deep understanding of our customers’ expectations, is set to bring Bhima to new horizons across the UAE and beyond,” shared Dr B Govindan, expressing the brand’s confidence in its new venture.

From Tradition to Global Legacy

Bhima Jewellers traces its roots to the visionary Bhima Bhattar, who had one clear goal — to provide the finest jewellery crafted with precision and dedication to people across India and beyond. His dream came to life in Kerala, where Bhima quickly became a household name, revered for its unwavering commitment to quality and its mastery in jewellery design. Building on its success in India, Bhima expanded its presence internationally, making its Dubai debut in 2014. Since then, the brand has strategically established showrooms in key global markets, making traditional Indian jewellery accessible to customers worldwide.

Today, Bhima Jewellers Middle East is steering the company’s international expansion with its sights set on new GCC markets. Go Gold, Drive Bold with Bhima As the festive season of Deepavali lights up hearts and homes, Bhima Jewellers is offering a dazzling array of promotions to make the celebrations even more special. Spend Dh3,000 on gold jewellery and receive a free gold coin. Spend Dh4,500 and enjoy both a free gold coin and a raffle coupon to win a Nissan Patrol. Buy diamond jewellery worth Dh1,500 and take home a free gold coin. Spend Dh4,500 on diamonds and earn three free gold coins along with a chance to win a Nissan Patrol.

As Bhima looks to a bold future in the UAE and beyond, this Deepavali promotion is just one more reason to celebrate the legacy of a brand that has brought joy to countless families for over a century. Make this Deepavali shine brighter with Bhima Jewellers!