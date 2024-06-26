Savoring Exellence: BRF’s Quest for Providing High Quality, Delicious Food Products in the Region

Igor Marti,Vice-President, Halal Market BRF

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 10:59 AM

For almost 90 years, Brazil based BRF has been bringing delicious food to the entire world. Globally, BRF is one of the biggest food companies presented in over 127 countries. The production facilities of BRF are spread across 35 manufacturing plants in Brazil, in 10 states, in addition to six plants located abroad.

It was in the 1970s that BRF entered the Middle Eastern market selling frozen whole poultry under the Sadia brand. A decade later, Sadia launched a major innovation at that time: frozen chicken parts delivering more convenience with utmost quality and food safety. Today, Sadia, the main brand of BRF, is a market leader and the most preferred brand in the poultry segment of the region.

“This is a true testament to how close we are to our consumers. This year, we will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of our first factory that was opened in the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Kezad, representing a key foundation of BRF in the Middle East, a fast-growing region strategically placed for local and international production,” Igor Marti, Vice-President, Halal Market BRF.

The BRF factory in Kezad is the biggest in the region with a production capacity of 80,000 tonnes/year of value-added products. It enables BRF to innovate and distribute products with high speed to this market, offering a better customer experience in the region. In first quarter of 2024, this factory achieved, for the second consecutive year, the ‘Green Label Industries,’ seal for good environmental practices. There are four more BRF factories strategically located between the Middle East and Turkey including a state-of-the-art facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 18,000 tonnes/year, which reinforces the company’s commitment to food security in the region. Over the last 15 years, BRF has invested over $500 million in the region.

“Our factories here play a key role, allowing BRF to innovate and rapidly distribute products, enhancing the customer experience in the region,” affirms Marti.

“In recent years, we have maintained a leadership position, introducing innovative products with greater value and significantly expanding our product portfolio, providing more convenience, and meeting the diverse tastes of local consumers.” Each of these products are made with commitment to high quality. “We believe that a better future will demand quality food. Our supply chain is integrated, which requires sustainable management,” says Marti. Sustainable management at BRF means that it looks at the development of the people, including employees and partners, consumers, respecting the environment and animal welfare, and fostering business growth to create and share value with all those that are part of the BRF chain. With such a robust policy, the company can take full responsibility for its results and offer high quality food. Additionally, the organisational culture of BRF is a living process, which is constantly changing while being guided by its commitments to safety, integrity, and quality. “In future, we will continue to be at the centre of the governments’ agenda in terms of food security, sustainability, job creation, technological advancements, and so on. We will continue to strengthen our closeness with consumers, not only in terms of footprint but also in ensuring we remain relevant considering all demographic changes that are occurring in the region. In essence, we will continue to ensure that our products ‘taste like home’, wherever that might be for each one of our 500 million consumers in the Halal Region,” emphasises Marti.

BRF is on a journey of continuous improvement in this region and as a result, the first quarter of 2024 saw a net profit of $594 million. This is also due to the daily dedication of each one of BRF’s 100,000 employees here. Consequently, the company is confident that 2024 will allow them to continue to achieve efficiency and the consolidation of a high-performance culture.