Rural Category Projects Provide Green Card Approvals In 6 To 12 Months

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 12:01 AM

As investors explore this unique opportunity, it is crucial to approach the program with a thorough understanding of its requirements. By addressing these considerations proactively, investors can maximize the benefits of the Rural Category EB-5 projects by obtaining direct permanent residency for the investor and their immediate family, and contribute to the positive transformation of rural economies across the United States.

Introduction to Rural Category EB-5 projects

At its inception, the EB-5 program was originally designed to stimulate the US economy by encouraging foreign investment into areas of the US which required funding, and contribute to job creation for US residents and citizens. Over the years, the EB-5 program transformed into a program where funding was increasingly directed to urban areas, and away from the initial premise of the program; to assist underserved regions of the US.

In March 2022, EB-5 ‘Reform and Integrity Act’ was introduced. Rural projects were again introduced as their own category in an effort to provide foreign investment to areas where economic development may be lacking compared to metropolitan regions. Rural areas were defined as “those areas not located within a metropolitan statistical area, and with a population less than 20,000 residents”. To qualify for this visa, investors must commit a minimum capital investment of $800,000 in a new commercial enterprise/project which is located in a qualified rural area. To encourage these investments, the US government agreed to provide “priority green card processing” to those who chose to invest in rural areas.

Recent data covering the past year on overall EB-5 application approvals shows a confirmed expedite on processing time for those applicants who have chosen to invest in the rural project category. Applications in this category have shown to be adjudicated in less than 12 months, and many within less than six months, showing that true priority is being given to job creating projects in rural areas. This cuts the average wait times by 75 per cent, the shortest processing times seen in the industry for almost a decade. For families with an immediate plan to move to the United States, or for those who want to enjoy the benefits of a green card right away, a rural project may be the answer.

Priority processing within 12 months

One of the major criticisms of the EB-5 program over recent years has been its lengthy processing times of a minimum of 24 months. A standout features of the Rural EB-5 investment visa is its expedited processing timeline. All other categories, including urban, regular TEA (Targeted Employment Area) projects, infrastructure, and unreserved categories still follow the same timeline of 24 months or more.

This accelerated timeline of the Rural Category is a game-changer for investors looking to secure their US green cards swiftly. It also gives families the opportunity to future plan more accurately, as the timeline for the green card approval comes with more certainty.

The expedited processing of the Rural EB-5 investment visa is attributed to several factors. Firstly, the targeted areas for investment are carefully selected by the U.S Government to ensure that they align with the program’s objectives of promoting economic growth in rural regions.

Additionally, the program is designed to prioritize and streamline the adjudication process, reducing bureaucratic delays that are common in traditional immigration pathways.

Benefits for the US economy

Beyond the benefits to individual investors, the Rural EB-5 program plays a crucial role in promoting economic development in underserved rural areas. By attracting foreign capital, the program injects much-needed funds into communities that would otherwise struggle with economic challenges. This infusion of investment has a multiplier effect, creating jobs, revitalising local industries and contributing to the overall growth of these rural regions.

The program’s focus on job creation is particularly noteworthy. Each investor is required to create or preserve a minimum of ten full-time jobs for qualifying US workers within two years of their admission to the US as a permanent resident. This job creation requirement ensures that the investments not only benefit the investors but also have a tangible and positive impact on the local economy and workforce.

Moreover, the areas chosen for the Rural EB-5 program are carefully and meticulously selected to align with the goals of the initiative. These areas often face unique economic challenges, and the injection of foreign capital serves as a catalyst for overcoming these obstacles. Thus, the program acts as a driving force for inclusive growth, encouraging economic development in regions that may have been overlooked in previous investment initiatives.

How priority processing is advantageous for students and professionals

Currently, other popular routes to a green card (including the H1-B) are heavily backlogged, and even the process of obtaining an initial H1-B visa has become long, arduous, and uncertain. Each year in April, a draw is done from hundreds and thousands of applicants for only a few thousand H1-B visas which will be issued. For those who are lucky enough to be drawn for an H1-B visa, the path to an eventual green card can be lengthy, particularly for those nationalities which are backlogged, like India.

Furthermore, backlogged nationalities are finding additional hurdles in categories like the EB-2, which is professionally based, but is also taking many years to reach green card status. After one obtains the green card, an additional five year waiting period is allocated before the individual can apply for citizenship. This brings the total wait time for backlogged nationalities at times more than 20 years to obtain a US passport.

Processing time for a rural category EB-5 visa at only 12 months or less is currently the fastest time available for all international students and professionals to obtain a US Green Card.

Certainty for future planning

For most immigrants, obtaining a US green card at an accelerated rate opens up new possibilities for both career and education planning. The fast-tracked Rural EB-5 visa allows investors and their families to explore educational and career opportunities in the United States sooner, making the transition to the USA much smoother. With the added certainty of a defined timeline, families can make clear decisions on how and when to shift interests to the United States.

Rural EB-5 considerations

While the Rural EB-5 Investment Visa presents a compelling opportunity for investors and rural communities alike, it is essential to consider some of the finer details within the program.

Project viability

The success of the Rural EB-5 program relies on the viability and success of the projects in which investors choose to participate. Due diligence is crucial to ensure that the selected projects align with the program’s goals and have the potential for sustained economic impact in rural areas. Working with esteemed immigration firms and reputable Regional Centres is a good way to ensure you choose an appropriate project. It is worth noting that rural projects do not necessarily equate to more risk, so long as the projects fall under the umbrella of experienced and reputed Regional Centres in the EB-5 market.

Changing regulatory landscape

Immigration policies and regulations are subject to change, and investors must stay informed about immigration policies and regulations, as well as any updates or modifications to the Rural EB-5 program. Changes in legislation or regulatory requirements could impact the processing time and eligibility criteria for the visa. Partnering with an immigration advisor and legal firm with strong EB-5 experience is a certain way of ensuring alignment with regulatory compliance.

Why obtain assistance with your Rural EB-5 investment

As with any immigration program, the legal framework and compliance measures are crucial aspects of the Rural EB-5 investment visa. Investors must work with an experienced team of immigration advisors and lawyers to ensure their eligibility and successful participation in the program. Understanding the legal requirements, documentation, and compliance standards is essential for a smooth and efficient application process.

An experienced team of immigration advisors and lawyers do their due diligence on the process and projects, ensuring that investor’s capital is deployed in projects that align with the program’s goals and contribute to meaningful job creation in rural areas. The legal framework of the Rural EB-5 program is designed to strike a balance between encouraging foreign investment and safeguarding the integrity of the immigration process. The program requires rigorous due diligence on the part of investors, ensuring that their capital is deployed in projects that align with the program’s goals and contribute to meaningful job creation in rural areas.

As such, investors must work closely with immigration attorneys, financial experts, and project developers to navigate the intricacies of the program, legally speaking. This collaborative approach is essential for ensuring that the investment complies with all relevant regulations, thereby mitigating the risk of delays or denials in the immigration process.

