Revolutionising Payment Solutions Through Aani

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:29 AM

Aani Al Etihad Payments has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of payment solutions in the UAE. Established with a vision to transform the way businesses and individuals conduct financial transactions, Aani Al Etihad Payments has rapidly risen to prominence, offering cutting-edge services that cater to the diverse needs of its clientele.

At its core, Aani Al Etihad Payments embodies a commitment to excellence, reliability, and innovation. By leveraging the latest advancements in financial technology (fintech), the company has carved a niche for itself in the competitive market, setting new standards for efficiency and convenience in payment processing.

One of the key pillars of Aani Al Etihad Payments’ success is its comprehensive suite of payment solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses. Whether it’s facilitating seamless online transactions, enabling secure point-of-sale payments, or empowering merchants with advanced payment processing tools, Aani Al Etihad Payments offers a diverse range of services designed to streamline the payment experience for both businesses and consumers.

Central to Aani Al Etihad Payments’ approach is its unwavering commitment to security and compliance. In an era marked by growing concerns over data privacy and cybersecurity, the company prioritizes the protection of sensitive financial information, implementing robust security measures to safeguard against fraud and unauthorized access. Through adherence to stringent regulatory standards and continuous investment in cutting-edge security technologies, Aani Al Etihad Payments instills confidence and trust among its users, ensuring peace of mind in every transaction.

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Network International is a big fan of AANI.

“In today’s world, ‘instant’ is the operating word for everything. And all types of commerce are literally on your fingertips. With instant payments, the buyer makes the payment, and the seller can validate the payment received instantly. And it builds and establishes trust between the parties,” Mer said.

Moreover, Aani Al Etihad Payments places a strong emphasis on user experience, recognizing that simplicity and convenience are paramount in today’s fast-paced world. Whether conducting transactions through its user-friendly mobile app, accessing real-time payment data through its intuitive online portal, or receiving personalized support from its dedicated customer service team, Aani Al Etihad Payments strives to deliver a seamless and hassle-free payment experience at every touchpoint.

In addition to its commitment to excellence in service delivery, Aani Al Etihad Payments is also dedicated to fostering innovation and driving positive change within the industry. Through strategic partnerships with leading fintech companies, collaboration with industry stakeholders, and ongoing investment in research and development, Aani Al Etihad Payments remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously exploring new avenues to enhance its offerings and exceed customer expectations.

“Our focus is on meeting the unique needs of our customers in the UAE with cutting-edge solutions. We are a forward-thinking and customer focused payments company with a growth mindset, constantly driving innovation to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the national digital payments industry,” said Jan Pilbauer, CEO, Al Etihad Payments.

Looking ahead, Aani Al Etihad Payments is poised for further growth and expansion, fueled by its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for fintech innovation, Aani Al Etihad Payments stands ready to lead the charge, driving the future of payment solutions in the region and beyond. With a steadfast focus on innovation, integrity, and excellence, Aani Al Etihad Payments is poised to redefine the payment landscape and empower businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital economy.

AANI AT A GLANCE

Safe transactions

Aani is a payment experience that enables customers of licensed financial institutions (LFIs) and payment service providers to offer instant payment services to consumers, businesses, merchants, retailers, government and other entities in the UAE.

Innovative services

The platform offers innovative services such as Proxy Payments, QR-code based payments, Request to Pay and split payments.

Launch members

> Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

> Emirates NBD

> First Abu Dhabi Bank

> Finance House

> Habib Bank Zurich

> Mashreqbank

> Al Fardan Exchange

> National Bank of Fujairah

How to access Aani

Aani is accessible through the existing channels of the participating LFIs or through Al Etihad Payments’ mobile app. Al Etihad Payments has also been working with Magnati, Mashreq/Neo Pay and Network International to enable Aani QR-based payments with merchants.

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

* Dh50,000 is the maximum amount that can be transferred in each transaction

* 10 Seconds are required to process a payment

