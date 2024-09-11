Redefining Finance with Sustainability

ADIB has also achieved a major milestone by issuing the world’s largest green sukuk issued by a financial institution, raising $500 million.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM

ADIB continues to deliver on its sustainability ambitions of unleashing the untapped sustainability potential within the Islamic finance space, achieving significant milestones in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. With a strategic vision encompassing positive ESG impacts and capitalisation on sustainability opportunities, ESG is a pillar of how ADIB develops its bank-wide corporate strategy. ADIB has been able to progress quickly in its sustainability journey, with significant operational, governance, and policy changes that have rooted sustainability into the bank’s processes. Most recently awarded as the best Islamic bank for ESG by the Euromoney Awards 2024 among other awards, the bank has consistently been recognised as an industry leader in the sustainability arena.

As a forward-thinking institution, ADIB integrates sustainability into every aspect of its operations and business, shaping a future where financial success aligns with environmental stewardship, social progress, and robust governance. Progress in green finance has been a major marker of this year’s achievements, with an ambitious net-zero journey underway. The bank has successfully baselined and set quantitative sectoral targets for its high-impact sectors, targeting key sectors such as home finance, auto finance, real estate, air transportation, utilities, and petroleum manufacturing. With a year-on-year reduction of 65 per cent in Scope 1 emissions registered in 2023, the bank has already begun delivering on its goals to decarbonise.

ADIB has also achieved a major milestone by issuing the world’s largest green sukuk issued by a financial institution, raising $500 million. This, coupled with a sustainable finance portfolio that reached Dh5.567 billion in 2023, underscores ADIB’s dedication to integrating sustainability into its financial products and services. This proactive approach positions ADIB as a leader amongst Islamic financial institutions in the transition to a green economy. On the retail front, ADIB has made swift progress in addressing the needs of consumers for green products, including a green vehicle financing product (VOLT), and solutions for customers seeking to retrofit properties with solar panel systems. These significant changes are supported by robust governance characterised by the highest ethical standards. The bank’s governance framework prioritises transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance, building trust with stakeholders and setting a strong example for ethical business practices. In terms of social impact, ADIB is committed to uplifting communities and promoting diversity. The bank supports educational programmes, healthcare projects, and social welfare initiatives that provide tangible benefits. Additionally, ADIB completed 1,902 hours of ESG training in 2023, highlighting its focus on employee development.

The bank’s community engagement extends to over 30 organisations, focusing on financial inclusion, youth opportunities, health, and culture. As a signatory to the UNEP FI Principles of Responsible Banking and a participant in COP28, ADIB reinforces its role as a pioneer in responsible banking. Recent high ratings from MSCI and S&P’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment further validate ADIB’s exceptional ESG performance, setting a benchmark for the sector and demonstrating how financial institutions can integrate sustainability into their core activities for a better future.