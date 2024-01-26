Proudly Serving the Community

Al Maya Group's optimistic outlook on the future of UAE-India trade partnerships
On the auspicious occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, Al Ansari Exchange takes this opportunity to extend warm wishes to all Indians, celebrating the remarkable journey of their country.
The day holds cultural and historical significance as it marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and celebrates the country’s unity, diversity, and rich heritage. Ranking among the top recipients of cross-border remittances and the UAE’s second-leading non-oil trading partner, India has made invaluable contributions to the growth of the UAE’s workforce and business sector. This has cultivated a profound and lasting bond between the two nations.
As one of the leading exchange companies in the UAE, we, at Al Ansari Exchange, take pride in serving and supporting the vibrant Indian community living across the UAE through our secure digital channels, an extensive branch network, and special promotional offers.
In line with this commitment, we have recently launched the ‘Half a Kilo of Gold’ promotion that runs until February 29, 2024. By sending money through the Al Ansari Exchange App, smart counters, online portal or reloading
Al Ansari Exchange TravelCard or FlexiblePay cards through the app, customers stand a chance to win half a kilo of gold and brand-new iPhone 15 Plus.
Once again, we extend our warmest wishes to all Indians, both in the UAE and around the world. It is an honour for us to be part of your special celebrations and we look forward to continuing to serve the Indian community in the years to come.
