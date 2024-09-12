Pioneers in Excellence

Aligned with the IB philosophy, EIS actively seeks opportunities for its students to engage in both local and international learning experiences

Emirates International Schools (EIS) have been at the forefront of international education in the region, becoming the first to introduce the world-renowned International Baccalaureate curriculum. As trailblazers in IB education, it is impressive to see that, more than 33 years later, EIS students consistently perform above the global IBDP average and go on to attend top-tier universities worldwide, including Imperial College London, NYU, and St. Andrews. The schools’ dedication to academic excellence, diverse graduation pathways, and student well-being has earned them a ‘Very Good’ rating from the KHDA and CIS Accreditation.

EIS Jumeirah (established in 1991) and EIS Meadows (established in 2005) offer a solid academic foundation, fostering a passion for learning and the development of a broad skill set, ensuring that students consistently meet and surpass international educational standards.

By offering all four programmes of the International Baccalaureate (IB), alongside BTEC Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Sport and Business Management, students can tailor their educational journey to suit their university aspirations. The school’s innovative approach to learning has recently been recognised and commended by the KHDA.

Emirates International Schools recognise the importance of offering a wide variety of extracurricular activities that enrich the curriculum and cater to a diverse student community. The schools understand that participation in afterschool programmes positively impacts students’ academic performance by fostering better attitudes toward learning and encouraging higher educational aspirations. With over 70 free after-school enrichment activities offered each term, EIS takes pride in meeting the interests of all students. Additionally, students have the opportunity to compete in DASSA, the UAE’s largest and longest-running school sports association. Due to high demand, additional classes have been introduced at Emirates International Schools for the current academic year.

