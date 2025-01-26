Pioneering Motion Solutions Since 1976

Established in 1976, the Al Dobowi Group was created to address the growing needs of the tyre management and service industry in the Middle East. Over the years, the company has evolved into a global leader, offering comprehensive solutions across various sectors, including tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling, and fluid management.

With operations spanning more than 10 countries and a workforce of over 2,000 professionals, the Al Dobowi Group has become a unified corporate enterprise excelling in manufacturing and distribution. Beyond tyres, the Group’s portfolio encompasses automotive and industrial batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems, and technical rubber products, catering to a wide range of motion-related needs.

The Group's tyre production leverages advanced research and development, with contract manufacturing conducted in some of Asia’s largest tyre facilities. Notably, Al Dobowi is the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region, providing cutting-edge automotive and industrial power solutions that drive economic progress globally.

Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee

Eternity Technologies: A Global Leader in Industrial Batteries

Eternity Technologies, founded by the Al Dobowi Group in 2011 in Ras Al Khaimah, is a rapidly growing industrial battery manufacturer, serving over 100 countries worldwide. The company specialises in high-performance batteries for material handling equipment, such as electric forklifts, and renewable energy applications, including off-grid solar systems.

Operating from state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Eternity Technologies offers an extensive portfolio of products, including:

Motive Power Batteries for electric forklifts and heavy-duty material handling.

Standby Power Batteries, including OPzV and OPzS models.

Renewable Energy Solutions, such as 6V and 12V Gel Blocs for light traction and renewable applications.

Innovative Milestones and Sustainability Initiatives

To commemorate its 10th anniversary in 2021, Eternity Technologies launched QUASAR, a revolutionary Thin Tube Carbon Nano Motive Battery designed for demanding applications. QUASAR batteries deliver extended runtime, rapid charging, and superior performance in challenging environments, such as cold storage and airport ground support operations.

Committed to sustainability, Eternity Technologies plays a pivotal role in solar energy storage and the UAE’s circular economy. Over 80% of the materials used in manufacturing its lead-acid batteries are recycled, and its products are 99% recyclable, underscoring the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship. Global Reach and Regional Expertise Eternity Technologies supports its customers with two major factories in the UAE and regional distributorships in Germany, Spain, the USA, Chile, and South Africa, ensuring local assembly and swift delivery. By providing high-quality cells, batteries, blocs, chargers, and accessories, the company has cemented its position as a trusted provider for the Motive Power, Standby Power, and Renewable Energy markets. Vision for the Future As a globally renowned leader, the Al Dobowi Group continues to deliver innovative, reliable, and sustainable motion solutions. Eternity Technologies remains at the forefront of industrial battery innovation, driving progress while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Wishes for the Republic Day

Today, we pay tribute to the visionaries and brave hearts whose sacrifices paved the way for our nation's freedom and growth. Let us come together with pride and resolve to build a harmonious, prosperous, and resilient India. May the spirit of the Republic inspire us to strive for a brighter future for all. Jai Hind!