Pioneering Integrated Healthcare

KEF's latest project, Tulåh Clinical Wellness, is a state-of-the-art wellness facility dedicated to promoting holistic health and well-being. Located in Calicut, Kerala, India a serene environment, Tulåh offers a range of therapeutic services designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman, KEF Holdings and Tulåh Clinical Wellness.

At tulåh, we believe in a comprehensive approach to wellness that encompasses physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Our team of experienced practitioners includes medical doctors, ayurvedic specialists, neuroscientist, naturopaths, nutritionists, and therapists, all working together to create customised treatment plans tailored to each individual’s unique needs. Whether you're dealing with chronic conditions, seeking preventive care, or simply looking to enhance your overall well-being, tulåh offers a wide range of services designed to support your journey to health and well-being.

Our offerings include advanced diagnostic testing, integrative medicine, nutrition counseling, stress management, and therapeutic treatments such as acupuncture, massage therapy, and mindfulness practices. We also provide specialised programmes for detoxification, weight management, hormonal balance, high blood pressure, diabetes and anti-aging, ensuring that every aspect of your health is addressed.

What sets tulåh Clinical Wellness apart is our commitment to fostering a serene, nurturing environment where guests can feel truly cared for. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to promote relaxation and healing, with tranquil spaces for meditation, restorative yoga, sound healing with one of the world’s largest Sonorium and other wellness activities. At tulåh Clinical Wellness, we are not just treating ailments; we are guiding our guests on a transformative journey toward a healthier, more balanced life. By integrating clinical expertise with a compassionate approach, we strive to create a sanctuary where wellness is not just a goal, but a way of life. Tulåh is committed to reaching net zero emissions by integrating sustainable practices throughout its operations. This includes implementing radiant cooling systems to enhance energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, utilising renewable energy sources, and incorporating rainwater harvesting. By continuously monitoring and refining these efforts, tulåh aims to minimise its environmental impact and lead the way in sustainable wellness.

Chairman and Founder, KEF Holdings and tulåh Clinical Wellness, Chairman of the UAE Chapter of the UAE-India Business Council (UIBC-UC), I, Faizal E. Kottikollon, extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian community in the UAE on India's 78th Independence Day. India's remarkable journey and the success of Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE showcase resilience and excellence, strengthening bilateral ties. The Indian diaspora's contributions enhance the UAE's business environment and deepen our friendship. I and my team remain committed to fostering collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity. Happy Independence Day!