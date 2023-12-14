Our success builds on expertise, client focus, and ethical practices: Assraoui

Mimoun Assraoui, Latitude Group CEO.

Assraoui, RIF Trust has become a major player in the global mobility industry. What are some of the main factors that have contributed to your success?

Our success is built upon three key pillars: expertise, client focus, and ethical practices. Our team, experienced in global Residency and Citizenship by Investment programmes, provides personalised attention and tailored services. Operating with integrity and transparency has earned us the trust of clients and government partners.

The global investment migration industry is thriving, valued at $20 billion in 2023, projected to reach $25 billion by 2027. Golden visas issued globally in 2022 increased by 25 per cent to 45,000. Top destinations included Portugal, Greece, Türkiye, Dominica, and the UAE, issuing over 35,000 visas collectively in 2022.

We've seen a surge in interest in second citizenship and residency programmes in recent years. What are some key trends driving this demand?

Concerns over geopolitical uncertainties and economic instability contribute to increased demand. The industry witnessed a 15 per cent growth in citizenships issued through investment in 2022, totalling 10,000 globally. St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Malta topped the list, issuing a combined 8,500 citizenships in 2022.

Can you elaborate on the specific benefits of securing a second citizenship or residency?

Benefits include enhanced global mobility, expanded business opportunities, improved access to education and healthcare, and greater personal security. IMF data reveals dual citizens experience a 25 per cent increase in travel frequency and a 10 per cent rise in international business transactions compared to single citizens.

Looking ahead, what challenges and opportunities await the global mobility industry?

Anticipated trends include technological advancements, personalised solutions, transparency, and accountability. EU scrutiny of golden visa programmes may pose challenges but creates opportunities for alternative solutions.

The industry, facing challenges, will thrive by embracing technology, prioritising client needs, upholding ethical standards, and adapting to evolving regulations. RIF Trust is committed to providing exceptional service, expert guidance, and personalised solutions for clients to achieve their global mobility goals.