Offering Best Holistic Education

Garden City British School (GCBS) offers British curriculum delivered by highly qualified and experienced educators. It is an educational institution that sets itself the very highest standards. The school recently appointed a new Principal, Dr Roy R Pope, who brings along with him a wealth of experience. GCBS welcome enthusiastic children of all backgrounds to join our thriving educational family in Al Ain. We pride ourselves on offering the very best in holistic education, and we very much believe in fostering individual growth and our students love the chance to get involved and be of service in the local community. We, at GCBS, welcome students of all nationalities to join our family friendly school community, and for students and their parents to become part of our drive to be the very best we can be. At GCBS we are dedicated to the pursuit of each of our students having ‘Confidence for Life’, and for our students to succeed in their own way each and every day.

If you are looking for the right school in Al Ain then we would love you to come to see us and visit our school, and have the opportunity to gauge for yourself whether GCBS is the best choice for your child. We are growing as a school, both in size and stature, and are therefore still accepting admission applications for the 2024-2025 academic year.

GCBS is proud of its developing academic programme as well as its intermural and intramural sporting achievements. GCBS offers a variety of extra-curricular activities as well as new and improved facilities that fully support our belief in a holistic education. Our school has always been a favoured choice for all of the variety of nationalities in the Al Ain community, and the ultimate focus of GCBS, as always, is on the well-being and development of the children in our care.

GCBS has been rated good by ADEK and, with our push to move onwards and upwards, GCBS focuses on delivering a well-rounded education for all of its students.

We look to ensure our students individually develop their critical thinking skills allowing them to become capable of problem-solving in their everyday lives for now as well as in the future. We take pride in the fact that we only recruit teachers who are highly qualified and who, as a team, endeavour to embrace 21st-century skills in all of the lessons they deliver at GCBS. We are very proud that our GCBS student body is a diverse one, and that, at GCBS, we focus wholeheartedly on the privilege of being in a position to volunteer and involve ourselves in our local community as well as ensuring that we also celebrate the daily successes of all of our GCBS students. At Garden City British School we believe that maintaining smaller class sizes ensures our teachers provide personalised and customised attention to all of the students in their care.

Please come and visit us-we are confident you will like what you see!