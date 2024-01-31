Of the migrants, for the migrants & by the migrants

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM

In the dynamic landscape of migration and education consultancy, Aussizz Group proudly marks its 15th year anniversary, standing as a beacon of success and trust. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Aussizz Group has become a powerhouse in the industry, achieving remarkable milestones and expanding its global footprint.

Over the years, Aussizz has nurtured a team of over 55 Registered Migration Agents (RMAs) and boasts a cadre of 70+ Qualified Education Agent Counsellors (QEACs). This dedicated team has been instrumental in guiding individuals through the intricate processes of migration and education planning, ensuring a seamless journey towards their aspirations.

Aussizz Group's relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in its widespread presence, with 35 offices strategically located worldwide. The recent inauguration of new offices in Hong Kong and Canada reflects our commitment to extending its reach and providing unparalleled services globally.

One of the key pillars of Aussizz's success is its Dubai office, catering to the diverse needs of applicants across the Middle East. The Dubai team is driven by a passion for delivering superior services, helping individuals navigate the complexities of migration and education planning effortlessly.

In recognition of Aussizz Group's achievements, the esteemed Khaleej Times in the UAE is set to feature an article on the 'Top Migration Consultants in the UAE.' This acknowledgment underscores Aussizz's standing as a trusted partner for individuals embarking on their migration and education journeys.

To express gratitude to its valued clients and 'Immigration Supplement' readers, Aussizz Group Dubai is offering an exclusive 15 per cent discount on all services. This special offer is valid from February 1, 2024 until February 29, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to benefit from the expertise and guidance of the industry leader.

As Aussizz Group commemorates its 15th anniversary, the journey is not just about the years passed but the countless success stories scripted by individuals who dared to dream big. The tagline for this celebratory year encapsulates the spirit of Aussizz: 'Of the migrants, For the migrants & By the migrants.' It reflects the collaborative efforts and shared triumphs that have defined Aussizz Group's remarkable journey in the migration and education consultancy realm.

Whatsapp 'Migrate Now' at +971 58 2234349

Call: 042438575

Email: dubai@aussizzgroup.com

Office: 2904 HDS Tower, Cluster F, JLT, Dubai

Website: www.aussizzgroup.com/uae