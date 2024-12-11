Niterra’s New Strategy for the Middle East Automotive Market

Daisuke Watanabe, Managing Director of Niterra Middle East FZE

The Middle East’s automotive aftermarket is as expansive as it is diverse, requiring tailored approaches for different markets, economic conditions, and cultural nuances.

Niterra Middle East FZE, formerly known as NGK Spark Plug Middle East, is stepping into this challenge with a new Managing Director Daisuke Watanabe at the helm and a renewed strategy focused on sustainability, innovation, and regional collaboration.

Daisuke Watanabe, an industry veteran with over two decades of experience, previously led Niterra’s operations in the Philippines. His main focus will be bridging the diverse needs of the Middle East while building strong relationships with local businesses, stakeholders, and global partners to boost Niterra’s impact and presence across the region.

The company’s philosophy is grounded in the principles of:

Shikai-Keitei: Unite efforts with the people of the world and utilize each other’s differences.

Shisei-Shinjitsu: Sincerely do our very best.

Dokuritsu-Jiei: Believe in one’s own ability and take action independently.

Soshi-Kantetsu: Have a cherished desire and carry it through to the end.

A Global Vision Rooted in Sustainability

Niterra’s mission transcends borders and industry limits. Derived from the Latin 'niteo' (to shine) and 'terra' (earth), reflects the company’s vision of illuminating the global market through innovation and sustainability.

Guided by the ambitious 2030 Long-Term Management Plan, 'NITTOKU BX', the company aims to lead change across four sectors such as environment & energy, mobility, medical, and communication. This vision signals Niterra’s commitment to aligning its global growth with the evolving needs of a sustainable future.

From NGK Spark Plug to Niterra: Rebranding to Reflect Innovation Formerly known as NGK Spark Plug, Niterra has long been celebrated for its spark plug manufacturing, powering countless vehicles across the globe. However, the company's rebranding to Niterra in April 2023 signals a pivot toward a broader and more diversified portfolio, one that extends well beyond traditional combustion engine components. This transformation embodies Niterra’s dedication to advancing in emerging technology sectors, fostering innovation, and supporting a sustainable, adaptable business model. Driving Change in the Middle East As Niterra embarks on this transformative journey, the Middle East division is positioned as a key player in the company’s global strategy. The regional team will leverage Niterra’s advanced technologies and expertise to tackle local demands in environment & energy, mobility, medical, and communication, with sustainability as a core priority.

Led by a dedicated Managing Director, Niterra’s Middle East branch is ready to make a lasting, positive impact on the local automotive market and beyond, creating a future where sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships drive success.