Next-Gen ‘Vande Bharat’

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:00 PM

With a legacy that stretches back over a century, the Indian Railways is a symbol of unity and progress, a vast network that has not only revolutionised travel but also played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic, social, and cultural landscapes. As the world's fourth-largest railway system, it serves as a testament to India's engineering prowess, resilience, and relentless pursuit of innovation.

Amid this rich heritage of progress, the Vande Bharat Express emerges as a beacon of contemporary engineering excellence. Launched in February 2019, the Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18, has become a symbol of India’s rapid strides in rail transportation. Launched in February 2019, this semi-high-speed train has not only redefined the travel experience but also showcased India's growing prowess in innovation.

A Leap Towards Modernisation

The idea of the Vande Bharat Express was born out of the need to introduce faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly trains that could rival the best in the world. Designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Vande Bharat Express was a completely indigenous project, marking a significant achievement for the Indian Railways. The train was conceptualised as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aimed to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

When the first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, it became an instant hit. The train, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, reduced travel time by 40 per cent, providing a glimpse into the future of rail travel in India. The success of this route paved the way for the expansion of the Vande Bharat fleet.

The years following the launch of the first Vande Bharat Express saw rapid developments in the design, technology, and reach of these trains. Cut to 2024, the Vande Bharat Express has expanded impressively, with 51 trains (102 services) crisscrossing the nation, symbolising a new era in Indian rail travel. But the journey doesn’t stop here — The government aims to increase this number to 800 Vande Bharat trains, including new variants, by 2030. To achieve this, tenders have been awarded for the manufacture of 412 train sets, with an estimated total cost exceeding ₹90,000 crore, and these trains are expected to be operational within the next three years. Post-2030, India is also targeting the export market for these trains.

During this year’s Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant plan to upgrade 40,000 rail coaches to Vande Bharat standards. This initiative aims to enhance safety, convenience, and comfort for passengers while simultaneously stimulating growth for private sector railway manufacturers through refurbishment contracts. Currently, the government has issued tenders for the production of approximately 6,600 Vande Bharat coaches, with a comparable number expected to be added over the next five years.

Industry experts predict that the Vande Bharat initiative could unlock a massive ₹2-lakh crore manufacturing opportunity by the end of the decade. What adds to the excitement is the diversity of the Vande Bharat variants in the pipeline. While the trains initially featured chair cars, trials for sleeper coaches are currently underway, promising greater flexibility for long-distance travel. Additionally, the introduction of the Vande Metro, designed for short journeys under 200 km, is set to cater to commuters and regional travelers alike.

Perhaps the most thrilling development is the proposed bullet train variant of the Vande Bharat, capable of reaching speeds of up to 250 kmph. However, for this high-speed marvel to become a reality, significant upgrades to the existing railway tracks are necessary—a challenge that Indian Railways is gearing up to tackle in the near future.

Indigenous Bullet Train Development Underway

India is on the verge of a monumental breakthrough in its rail infrastructure, as the country prepares to launch its first indigenous bullet train, capable of surpassing speeds of 250 kilometres per hour (km/h). Expected to start service by 2026, this pioneering project is poised to transform the landscape of high-speed rail travel in the nation, underscoring India's engineering capabilities and its dedication to embracing advanced technologies. According to a senior government official, as reported by The Economic Times (ET), this new bullet train will exceed the speed of any existing trains within the Indian Railways network. Built on the Vande Bharat platform, which currently has a top speed of 220 km/h, this upcoming bullet train represents a significant upgrade in speed and performance. The design and development of this train are being carried out at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, under the close supervision of Indian Railways. On a global scale, high-speed trains are typically those operating at speeds above 250 km/h, with notable examples including France's Train à Grande Vitesse and Japan's Shinkansen. For the Ahmedabad to Mumbai route, India is integrating Japanese technology, specifically from the Shinkansen E5 series, which boasts a top speed of 320 km/h. The government's focus has been on enhancing the speed capabilities of Indian Railways. The proposed new variant of the Vande Bharat trains can now accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, outperforming current bullet trains that achieve this in 54 seconds. These Vande Bharat trains, entirely developed domestically by ICF, will operate on the newly announced north, south, and east corridors, further expanding India's high-speed rail network. These corridors will rely more heavily on Indian technology and domestic manufacturing, showcasing the country's growing self-reliance in this sector. The development of these indigenous bullet trains will complement the existing western corridor, established through collaboration with Japan, which has provided advanced technology and financial support. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended a soft loan of approximately ₹40,000 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, with the total project cost surpassing ₹1.08 trillion. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), responsible for executing this ambitious bullet train project, recently announced the completion of 300 kilometres of pier work. Additionally, the land acquisition for the entire 508-kilometre stretch was finalised in January.

kushmita@khaleejtimes.com