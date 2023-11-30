Navigating the world through green tourism

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 2:09 PM

Promoting green travel is imperative for countries as it aligns with global sustainability goals, addressing environmental concerns and fostering responsible tourism practices. Green travel, also known as sustainable or eco-friendly travel, emphasises minimising the negative impact of tourism on the environment and local communities. It involves practices that conserve natural resources, support local economies, and prioritize environmental preservation.

Countries promoting green travel contribute to the reduction of carbon footprints associated with tourism. Encouraging eco-friendly transportation, supporting sustainable accommodations, and endorsing responsible tourist behaviour collectively mitigate environmental degradation. Additionally, green travel bolsters the conservation of biodiversity and cultural heritage by discouraging activities that harm ecosystems or exploit local traditions.

Economically, embracing green travel can stimulate local businesses, generating income and employment opportunities. By endorsing eco-friendly initiatives, countries attract a growing segment of environmentally conscious travellers, enhancing their tourism industry's reputation and competitiveness.

'Simply Feel Good': Germany's revamped sustainability campaign inspires green travel

In a bold move towards fostering conscious travel, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has relaunched its highly successful sustainability initiative, now bearing the name "Simply Feel Good." This strategic rebranding aims to empower travellers, encouraging them to think green and make environmentally responsible choices throughout their journeys.

The core ethos of "Simply Feel Good" transcends the conventional tourism narrative. It invites travellers to explore a wealth of eco-friendly vacation experiences while emphasising creativity, passion, and environmental mindfulness. The campaign positions sustainability as not just a responsibility but a source of joy and fulfilment.

Germany, renowned for its diverse landscapes and rich cultures, takes centre stage in this revamped campaign. The country's authentic beauty unfolds in various holiday regions, each with its unique character. From the enchanting Black Forest, offering real village life amid pristine natural landscapes, to the innovative sustainability initiatives on the Island of Sylt, "Simply Feel Good" showcases Germany's commitment to blending travel enjoyment with environmental stewardship.

The campaign encourages travellers to discover beyond famous landmarks, emphasising the diversity of experiences available in different regions. Market Halls in Berlin become trendy meeting places combining fresh food, handmade souvenirs, and culinary delights, while the Spa and Healing Forest in Heringsdorf offers the largest green health studio in nature, providing relaxation amid the unique combination of forest and lake air. The Recknitz Valley Bird Park in Vogelparkregion Recknitztal promises unexpected variety with its mills, extraordinary delicacies, and gourmet salts.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), emphasises the country's dedication to sustainability. "Germany is a country of diverse landscapes, rich cultures, and sustainable travel opportunities. With 'Simply Feel Good,' we invite GCC travellers to embark on journeys that not only rejuvenate the soul but also contribute to a more sustainable planet."

The campaign extends its focus beyond picturesque landscapes, highlighting the importance of sustainable accommodations. Travellers can choose from a wide range of options, including city and countryside hotels, each aligned with eco-friendly practices. A comprehensive list of these sustainable accommodations is available on the official website, offering transparency and choice to environmentally conscious travellers.

Moreover, Germany's commitment to sustainable travel goes hand in hand with its excellent local transport networks. The country's efficient public transportation makes it easy for travellers to explore, promoting affordable and sustainable travel options. Regional TouristCards facilitate zero carbon emission choices, such as walking, cycling, and canoeing on designated routes.

To further enhance the sustainability aspect, Germany allows travellers to calculate their journey's carbon footprint using the myclimate.org CO2 calculator. By supporting certified carbon offset programs worldwide, visitors can make their trips carbon neutral, contributing to a more relaxed and environmentally friendly holiday while supporting a social cause.

In essence, "Simply Feel Good" transcends a conventional tourism campaign. It emerges as a holistic approach, where the joy of travel seamlessly integrates with environmental responsibility. Germany, through this rebranded initiative, not only invites travellers to explore its beauty but also empowers them to be conscientious stewards of the planet, ensuring that every journey leaves a positive impact.