Mobility, security and opportunities — An essential in today’s world

High school students at Ajyal Al Falah pioneer the transformation of microalgae into low-emission biofuel, demonstrating a commitment to ecological innovation and climate action
The world is defined by opportunities through mobility and globalisation. The appeal for Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes has never been stronger as more and more high net worth individuals seek to secure a second home. CS Global Partners, trusted by governments, stands at the forefront of this trend, offering a diverse selection of exactly such opportunities.
Known for their vibrant cultures, beautiful landscapes, business opportunities, and rich histories, the following nations are perfect for investors looking to establish residency or obtain alternative citizenship:
PORTUGAL
From the tranquil vineyards of the Douro Valley to the bustling streets of Lisbon – Portugal strikes the perfect balance of modernity and tradition. CS Global Partners' Residency Programme in Portugal offers an ideal solution for non-European citizens seeking the freedom to live and work in Portugal and travel across the Schengen Area. It boasts several potentially lucrative avenues for investment, with opportunities rife in manufacturing, tourism, and green energy.
Minimum investment: €250,000
GREECE
CS Global Partners' Residency Programme in Greece invites investors to experience the allure of this iconic land with its rich archaeological heritage and sun-kissed islands. By securing residency in Greece, individuals unlock a world of possibilities, from seaside retreats on Mykonos to cultural excursions in Athens.
Investors and their families can obtain permanent residence status in Greece through the Programme, even while maintaining alternative residence elsewhere. Under the Greece Residence by Investment Programme, permanent residence status is subject to renewal every five years.
Minimum investment: €250,000
DOMINICA
Known as the ‘Nature Isle of the Caribbean,’ Dominica offers a unique blend of natural beauty and sustainable living. With its Citizenship by Investment Programme, investors can gain access to a peaceful and environmentally conscious nation, renowned for its pristine rainforests, volcanic landscapes, and warm hospitality.
By investing in Dominica, individuals not only secure citizenship but also become part of a community focused on conservation, wellness, and ecotourism.
Minimum investment: $100,000
ST KITTS AND NEVIS
St Kitts and Nevis, often referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Caribbean,’ exudes charm, elegance, and exclusivity. The Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Kitts and Nevis offers investors a gateway to luxurious island living, where they can enjoy golden beaches, turquoise waters, and a tax-efficient environment.
By acquiring citizenship in this prestigious nation, individuals gain access to a vibrant international community and a range of global business opportunities.
Minimum investment: $250,000
Contact us today, so that we can find a solution suited to your individual needs.
Tel: +44 (0) 207 318 4343
E-mail: info@csglobalpartners.com
Website: www.csglobalpartners.com
High school students at Ajyal Al Falah pioneer the transformation of microalgae into low-emission biofuel, demonstrating a commitment to ecological innovation and climate action
From the heart of the UAE, brand delivers dairy goodness, enriched with quality and sustainability, to homes worldwide
LuLu’s private label is blending innovation with functionality to communicate the essence of its brands
The program offers a direct pathway to secure business ownership in Canada, along with Canadian Permanent Residency and Citizenship for professionals, entrepreneurs, and their spouses and children under the age of 22
BAPS Hindu Temple will emerge as a spiritual oasis of harmony and reflect strong friendship of the leaderships of the two countries
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a testament to the deepening friendship between India and UAE, while also fostering international harmony
Learn how BAPS is leaving a lasting impact on the planet through its commitment to sustainability
The Mandir is poised to emerge as a must-visit destination for both devotees and admirers of art and architecture