Mobility, security and opportunities — An essential in today’s world

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 9:00 AM

The world is defined by opportunities through mobility and globalisation. The appeal for Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes has never been stronger as more and more high net worth individuals seek to secure a second home. CS Global Partners, trusted by governments, stands at the forefront of this trend, offering a diverse selection of exactly such opportunities.

Known for their vibrant cultures, beautiful landscapes, business opportunities, and rich histories, the following nations are perfect for investors looking to establish residency or obtain alternative citizenship:

PORTUGAL

From the tranquil vineyards of the Douro Valley to the bustling streets of Lisbon – Portugal strikes the perfect balance of modernity and tradition. CS Global Partners' Residency Programme in Portugal offers an ideal solution for non-European citizens seeking the freedom to live and work in Portugal and travel across the Schengen Area. It boasts several potentially lucrative avenues for investment, with opportunities rife in manufacturing, tourism, and green energy.

Minimum investment: €250,000

GREECE

CS Global Partners' Residency Programme in Greece invites investors to experience the allure of this iconic land with its rich archaeological heritage and sun-kissed islands. By securing residency in Greece, individuals unlock a world of possibilities, from seaside retreats on Mykonos to cultural excursions in Athens.

Investors and their families can obtain permanent residence status in Greece through the Programme, even while maintaining alternative residence elsewhere. Under the Greece Residence by Investment Programme, permanent residence status is subject to renewal every five years.

Minimum investment: €250,000

DOMINICA

Known as the ‘Nature Isle of the Caribbean,’ Dominica offers a unique blend of natural beauty and sustainable living. With its Citizenship by Investment Programme, investors can gain access to a peaceful and environmentally conscious nation, renowned for its pristine rainforests, volcanic landscapes, and warm hospitality.

By investing in Dominica, individuals not only secure citizenship but also become part of a community focused on conservation, wellness, and ecotourism.

Minimum investment: $100,000

ST KITTS AND NEVIS

St Kitts and Nevis, often referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Caribbean,’ exudes charm, elegance, and exclusivity. The Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Kitts and Nevis offers investors a gateway to luxurious island living, where they can enjoy golden beaches, turquoise waters, and a tax-efficient environment.

By acquiring citizenship in this prestigious nation, individuals gain access to a vibrant international community and a range of global business opportunities.

Minimum investment: $250,000

