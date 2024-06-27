MDX Dubai Unveils New Programmes in Business, Sports Performance, Legal Tech, Fintech and more for their September 2024 Intake

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:44 AM

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai has recently expanded their dynamic programme portfolio to meet the ever-changing demands of the global job market, with a number of exciting undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA programmes for their September 2024 intake.

Whether you’re looking at your options for post-high school study or you are a graduate who wants to continue your academic journey, you can choose from a wide range of UK-accredited degrees at MDX Dubai from a subject area that you’re most passionate about.

The MDX Business School has added three exciting new pathways to the BA Honours Business Management programmes. Explore subjects such as Economics, Tourism and Events, or Data Analytics to find your specialty and prepare yourself for success in the business world.

The new BA Honours Fashion programme is for future designers hoping to level up with their skills not just in design but also in experimenting with digital technologies. Students will develop their individual creative identities through building their portfolios in the state-of-the-art Icon Fashion Studios.

The new MSc Legal Technology programme will provide you with a holistic understanding of technology applications to different areas of legal practice with a theoretical analysis of their fundamentals. The MSc Financial Technology programme is for those who aspire for a career in the financial space offering skills in technology trends, digital resources, and tech integration. For those looking for a career in sports, AI and analytics, the new MSc Sport Performance Analysis degree allows you to explore the dynamic and data-driven world of sports, with a focus on hands-on and practical performance analysis.

Dr Krishnadas Nanath, Associate Professor, Deputy Head of the Computer Engineering and Informatics Department and Programme Lead for MSc Sport Performance Analysis comments: “With the launch of the pioneering MSc in Sport Performance Analysis, MDX Dubai is transforming the landscape of what can be achieved in professional and elite sport management and analytics in the UAE. This unique programme not only caters to the sports industry but provides extensive data analytics and AI skills applicable across various sectors. Our graduates will excel in diverse roles from sports performance analysts to broader positions in business and technology. The programme also provides participants with the skills and tools needed to generate and analyse data from various sports using AI tools and algorithms. This is truly a versatile and future-proof qualification.”

MDX Dubai is now also offering its renowned MBA in a daytime curriculum format with new accessible entry requirements, perfect for fresh graduates starting their journey towards managerial and leadership roles. The MDX Executive MBA is also available for current business professionals to enhance their leadership skills and prepare them for transformative roles in global business, taught full-time or part-time in the evenings to accommodate work and family commitments.

The university regularly hosts Open Days on campus and online where you can learn more about the programmes, meet faculty, explore the campus and find out about their wide range of scholarships and grants, including the Early Enrolment Grant and Masters programme-specific grants. Their friendly Admissions Team are available Monday through to Saturday, where you can visit them at the Dubai Knowledge Park campus, email admissions@mdx.ac.ae or call +971 (0)4 367 8100.

Visit www.mdx.ac.ae to find out more about securing your place for the September 2024 intake.