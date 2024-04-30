Making Strides in Global Education

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:14 AM

American University of Sharjah (AUS) has achieved notable milestones recently, securing top positions in global university rankings and introducing six new degree programs. These accomplishments highlight the university's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in higher education.

AUS’ success in the QS World University Rankings 2024 by Broad and Narrow Subjects demonstrates its leadership in several disciplines. The university ranked first in the UAE in the narrow subject areas of accounting and finance, architecture and built environment, economics and econometrics, and, civil and structural engineering, and in the broader subject of arts and humanities. In employer and academic reputation, AUS also secured top spots in various fields, showcasing its strong connections with industry and academia.

On a global scale, AUS ranked among the top 200 universities in accounting and finance, architecture and built environment, art and design, and civil and structural engineering. These achievements emphasize AUS' prominence on the world stage and its dedication to academic excellence.

AUS has not only managed to enhance its global standing but also continues to evolve its academic offerings in response to technological advancements and market trends. It is paving the way forward with curriculum enhancements and the introduction of six new degree programs starting in Fall 2024.

These new programs, which include specialized fields such as supply chain management, chemical and biological engineering, digital construction engineering and management, intelligent systems and mechatronics engineering, are designed to meet the dynamic demands of the global job market and equip students with advanced, industry-relevant skills.

The introduction of a PhD in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Machine Learning reflects AUS’ strategic focus on pivotal, cutting-edge domains that are poised to shape future industries.

The university's commitment to maintaining a curriculum that is both contemporary and comprehensive has also led to the revamping of its environmental science and chemistry programs. These revamped programs are set to provide students with a holistic education that spans multiple disciplines, further enhancing their understanding and skills.

By combining high-ranking achievements with cutting-edge new programs, AUS continues to solidify its position as a leading institution of higher education in the UAE and the region. The university currently offers 32 bachelor’s degrees, 17 master’s degrees and five PhD programs through its College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business Administration, and College of Architecture, Art and Design.

