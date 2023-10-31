Leading the way in international higher education

Empowering global leaders and innovators for tomorrow’s world, University of Birmingham conducts research that strives to tackle some of the largest issues facing the global community

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 6:11 PM

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2022) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

The brand new, state-of-the-art smart campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and the ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

With a reputation for research that strives to tackle some of the largest issues facing the global community, the University of Birmingham is leading global research to address the reality of climate change through transforming health, environment and society. The university is proud to work with policymakers across the globe to help address the climate emergency and protect people and the planet. To mark COP28, the campus in Dubai will host several events and projects and act as a convenor of knowledge in the climate change conversation. Birmingham’s COP28 policy briefs set out steps identified by our researchers to address global challenges. We believe that the policies and investments can effect significant change to our resilience and provide meaningful contributions to our global collaborative effort on tackling climate change.

From world-leading research and facilities to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way.

You can find out more by joining our Open Day, register at birmingham.ac.uk/dubai.