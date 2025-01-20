Kuwait set to stage a strong rebound

A night view of the Kuwait Towers — the best known landmark of Kuwait City.

Kuwait’s GDP has undergone significant expansion in recent years, with the spike in global oil prices enabling the country to maintain a trade surplus amid domestic political changes, international geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, according to a report by Oxford Business Group.

Guided by medium- and long-term development plans, the country is in the process of diversifying its economy as it shifts its focus from resource-based to knowledge-based industries. Increased privatisation is central to that drive, with government entities dominating economic activities and high public expenditure historically returning budget deficits. The development of the ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises is intended to provide a stable foundation from which a more versatile business community can grow. Economic growth is expected to stage a strong rebound by posting an estimated 3.3% increase this year compared to a 2.7% contraction in 2024. It is projected to sustain a steady growth trend in coming years due to rising oil output and increasing spending on infrastructure projects.

Rising new orders encouraged companies to expand their purchasing activity and stocks of inputs again. The respective rates of increase were solid, albeit some way below the records posted in November, according to latest S&P Global Kuwait PMI. Marketing plans, competitive pricing and expected improvements in economic conditions supported confidence in the year-ahead outlook for business activity.

LONG-TERM TRENDS (%)

Sources: The IMF, World Bank and Focuseconomics 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Real GDP growth 3.3 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.6 Hydrocarbon growth 4.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 Non-hydrocarbon growth 2.4 2.7 2.9 2.9 3.0 Inflation 2.4 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.7 Population growth 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0

Numbers matter

$33,238: Projected GDP per Capita for 2025

$54.4 Billion: Estimated central bank reserves in 2025

Strengths

> Significant oil reserves > Solid fiscal position > Large Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign fund Sectors to Watch • Energy • Tourism

• Infrastructure