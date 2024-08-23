Kickstart the School Year with Healthy Habits

Sukesh Govindan's journey in real estate is rooted in his long-standing experience of living in the UAE
As a new school year begins, it's the perfect time to reestablish healthy routines for your family. Here are few straight-forward tips to ensure your children are nourishing their bodies in the best possible way.
Balanced Diet for Kids
Just like adults, children should follow a balanced diet plan that includes essential nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Proper meal planning is crucial to ensure these components are part of their daily intake.
Proteins
Proteins are vital for growth and cellular repair. Excellent sources of protein include lean meats, eggs, dairy, and legumes. Depending on their age, kids have different protein needs:
Ages 4-13: 19-34 grams of protein daily
Ages 14-18: 46-53 grams of protein daily
Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates serve as the brain's primary source of energy. It's recommended that 45-65 per cent of a child's total daily calories come from carbs. However, it's important to limit added sugars as a source of carbohydrates.
Healthy Fats
Healthy fats are essential for brain function. They should make up 25-35 per cent of a child's diet, with good sources including avocados, nuts, and seeds.
The Power of Family Meals
Sharing meals as a family can significantly reduce the risk of depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. This practice also adds ‘emotional nutrition’, which helps curb emotional eating.
Every meal a step to better health
Begin the Day Right: Start your family's day with a nutritious breakfast that provides a
solid energy boost.
Incorporate All Food Groups: Ensure a
balanced intake of all food groups throughout the day.
Family Mealtime: Make it a habit to enjoy at least one meal together daily to reduce the risk of emotional eating.
For more information please reach us through @bemorehealthy.uae
www.bemorehealthy.ae
— Nyma Peracha — Head Health Coach shares her organic approach to well-being as a daily lifestyle.
