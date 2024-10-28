Jewellery for Every Occasion

Anil Dhanak, Managing Director, Kanz Jewels and Arjun Dhanak, Director, Kanz Jewels.

As the festival of lights approaches, there’s no better way to celebrate than by adorning yourself with exquisite jewellery that reflects both tradition and modernity. Kanz Jewels, a name synonymous with craftsmanship and quality for over three decades, presents a Diwali collection designed to make every moment more radiant and unforgettable. From sparkling gold and diamond pieces to bespoke creations that capture the essence of festivity, Kanz Jewels offers a range of jewellery that adds a touch of elegance to your celebrations.

Whether it’s a family gathering, a grand celebration, or an intimate moment, Kanz Jewels ensures that each piece tells a story of timeless beauty and sophistication. Renowned for their commitment to personalised service, the jeweller has long been a trusted name in the industry, known for going above and beyond to meet customer needs.

A Tradition of Excellence

Prominent celebrities at an event organised by Kanz Jewels.

“With over 30 years in the jewellery business, Kanz Jewels has built a legacy of trust, quality, and personalised service. From customising jewellery for cricket legend Brian Lara to offering our customers tailored designs that reflect their personal style, we always aim to go above and beyond,” says Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels. "Our commitment to exceptional customer experiences is at the core of what we do."

“At Kanz Jewels, we believe that Diwali is not just about tradition, but also about making memories that last a lifetime. Whether through our meet-and-greet events with stars like Kailash Kher, Pankaj Udhas, and the Mughal-E-Azam team, or through the personal attention we provide to each customer, we strive to make every experience memorable,” shares Arjun Dhanak, director at Kanz Jewels.

“Our gold and diamond pieces, along with stunning gemstones, are created to help you shine during this festive season. Whether you're looking for something classic or contemporary, we have something for every style,” he said.

Trusted Across 13 Stores Kanz Jewels takes pride in offering high-quality, certified jewellery that brings joy to every occasion. With 10 stores in Deira Gold Souq, and additional locations in Meena Bazaar, Gold and Diamond Park, and the New Gold Souq Extension, Kanz Jewels is more accessible than ever to their valued customers. Visit Kanz Jewels This Diwali Customers are invited to explore the latest collections and Diwali offers at any of Kanz Jewels’ 13 locations. Whether searching for the perfect gift or a stunning piece to complement a festive outfit, Kanz Jewels has something for everyone this Diwali season. Exclusive Diwali Offers

In celebration of the festive season, Kanz Jewels has introduced exclusive offers that make Diwali even more special. Arjun Dhanak, director of Kanz Jewels, notes: “Our designs are a fusion of heritage craftsmanship and modern trends, creating something truly unique for our customers.” Kanz Jewels is offering zero making charges on 8-gram gold coins, and with purchases over Dh3,000, customers receive a guaranteed gold coin. Those spending more than Dh25,000 will receive a 1-carat lab-grown diamond coin, ensuring that this Diwali is unforgettable for all who visit.