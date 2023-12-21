UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

ITALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN UAE PROJECTS

Connecting Italian craftsmanship with UAE vision, the department is poised to make striking collaborations, building future legacies

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:30 AM

With a 20-year presence in the region and a daily interaction with Italian companies, IICUAE has cultivated the ideal conditions to embark on this project with an entrepreneurial spirit. This has facilitated the creation of the perfect synergy for showcasing products and services at their optimum. The project spans across six countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon.

VISIT:

Italian Furniture Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianfurniturecompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Machineries Tools Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianmachineriestoolscompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Building & Infrastructure Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianbuildinginfrastructurecompaniesinthegulf.com)

Italian Cosmetics & Medical Companies in the Gulf

(https://italiancosmeticsmedicalcompaniesinthegulf.com)

ITALIAN FOOD, BEVERAGE & EQUIPMENT IN THE GULF REGION

The best of Italian products and quality

VISIT:

Italian Food & Beverage Equipment

Companies in the Gulf

(https://italianfoodbeverageequipmentcompaniesinthegulf.com)


More news from Supplements
STRENGTHENING BONDS

supplements

STRENGTHENING BONDS

In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership

supplements