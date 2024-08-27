Is Nursery still relevant in the age of the 4th industrial revolution?

Taste India's vibrant street food and cultural essence as Soul of India celebrates Independence Day with festive dishes and heartfelt community connections
Educators are re-imagining a future of personalised learning with AI-tracking taking over teacher planning and assessment, 24/7 mentors using project-based learning in creative spaces anywhere in the world taking over 8-3 pm 3-term school days in school buildings. Is nursery education still necessary or relevant? Amelia Brown of Falcon British Nursery says yes. Children attend nursery to gain collaboration and communication skills to help them find their place within a large group of people unlike themselves- all vital future skills. Good nurseries offer resources and areas for curiosity and creativity that encourage sensory messy play, discussion, independence, autonomy and movement. Nurseries provide a place of safe risk-taking for children and peace of mind for parents. UAE communities need nurseries to support parents in nurturing a new generation of 4th IR innovators.
Unveiling a new address of luxury with high-end amenities and exquisite lifestyle
How history and heart defined the T20 World Cup Final
With six medals, including one silver and five bronze, Indian athletes delivered a stellar performance at Paris Olympics 2024, showcasing unparalleled skill and determination
The Omaxe State will be a 5-in-1 destination featuring a state-of-the-art cricket and football stadium and India’s first air-conditioned high street in New Delhi
India’s upcoming home-built bullet train set to revolutionise rail travel with speeds surpassing 250km/h
Explore how agri-tourism blends agriculture with adventure, offering unique insights into local culture and farming practices amidst breathtaking landscapes
Sukesh Govindan's journey in real estate is rooted in his long-standing experience of living in the UAE