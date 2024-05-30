Innovating Educational Landscape

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:26 AM

The American University of Sharjah has frequently stood out in the region thanks to its ability to marry academic excellence with industry experience. This reflects its foundations in the American pedagogical system, which emphasises the importance of combining theory with practice.

This year’s QS World University Rankings (2024) highlighted this distinctive feature of AUS’ offering, awarding it first place in the category of employer reputation in the UAE while also recognising AUS’ strong academic reputation, which came second in the UAE. AUS also stood out across a range of broad subjects (notably ranking first in arts and humanities) and narrow subjects, ranking first or second in subjects ranging from accounting and finance to civil and structural engineering.

The university aims to bolster this reputational advantage in the coming years. It recently announced a series of major investments in its programmes, research facilities and scholarship offerings. These strategic initiatives clearly show that this dynamic institution is committed to preparing students for tomorrow’s job market, not just today’s.

Seven New Degree Programmes

AUS now offers 32 bachelor’s degrees, 18 master’s degrees and five PhD programmes.

Applications are now open for the new programmes of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering, Master of Science in Economics and Policy, Master of Science in Machine Learning and PhD in Mathematics.

AUS has also revamped two important programs: the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability and the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Three New Scholarships

In line with its commitment to nurturing diverse talent, AUS has introduced three new scholarships: the prestigious President's Scholarship, the Chancellor's Scholarship and the Outstanding Academic Performance Scholarship.

Three Research Centres Launched

Complementing the university’s investments in programmes and scholarships are three new top-tier research centres: the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Centre, the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development and the Materials Research Centre.

Each centre epitomises AUS’ dedication to addressing pressing societal challenges while driving innovation aligned with the UAE's visionary agendas. AUS Shines in Global, Regional Rankings The strength of AUS’ combined offering across teaching and research is regularly recognised by ranking institutions. This year, the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024, which focuses on universities founded between 1974 and the present, ranked AUS in the top 125 universities globally. This marks a significant advancement from last year's position among the top 250. According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024, AUS was ranked among the top 150 universities in Asia. Closer to home, AUS has upheld its place among the top 10 Arab Universities for the ninth consecutive year, as per the QS Arab Region University Rankings. Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS Our newly announced programmes, research centres and scholarships are a testament to AUS’ longstanding commitment to maintaining academic excellence while evolving to meet the needs of each new generation of students. We pride ourselves on being a locally grown world-class institution whose number one goal is to ensure the success of our students, both at AUS and later in their chosen careers.” TESTIMONIAL Ahmed Memon, School of Business Administration

“Because I studied at AUS, I have been able to stand out to companies as a prospective candidate. When I interned at Careem, I was told that one of the elements that stood out to the recruiters was the fact that I was an AUS student.”