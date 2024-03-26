Influencing the Culture and Tradition Through Videos

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 12:17 PM

Dubai, where cultures converge and lifestyles intertwine, Virdah Javed Khan, known as mom_in_dubai, gracefully navigates the balance between preserving her Pakistani cultural identity and embracing the diverse lifestyle offerings of her adopted city. Through her vlogs, she shares glimpses of her heritage while immersing herself in the vibrant tapestry of Dubai’s multicultural landscape.

Reflecting on her journey, Virdah emphasises the importance of staying connected to her Pakistani roots. “No matter where you go, your roots stay the same,” she remarks. “Being a Pakistani is a significant part of my identity, evident in the recipes I share and the outfits I style.” While embracing the cosmopolitan vibe of Dubai, Vardah remains grounded in her cultural heritage, weaving it seamlessly into her content for her global audience to appreciate.

Drawing parallels between Pakistan and Dubai, Virdah highlights the significant cultural similarities she has encountered. “Dubai is truly a melting pot of cultures, where anyone can feel at home,” she explains. “The modest fashion, the emphasis on family, and communal traditions resonate deeply with my Pakistani upbringing.” By showcasing these shared values and experiences, Virdah fosters a sense of connection and relatability with her audience, regardless of their cultural background.

However, Virdah acknowledges the unique challenges she faces as a Pakistani vlogger in Dubai, particularly in terms of language barriers. “Not being fluent in Arabic limits my reach to a certain extent,” she admits. “To broaden my audience base, I aspire to learn Arabic and incorporate it into my content.” Despite these obstacles, Vardah remains determined to overcome linguistic barriers and expand her reach within the UAE community.

Collaborations and partnerships have played a pivotal role in Virdah’s vlogging career, propelling her growth and success in the industry. Working with renowned companies such as no7, J&J, and Danube, she has amplified her message and increased her visibility through billboard campaigns and social media activations. These collaborations have not only enhanced Vardah’s credibility as a content creator but also provided valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth.

As she reflects on the evolution of her vlog, Virdah acknowledges the diverse interests of her audience and strives to keep her content relevant and engaging. From documenting her journey through motherhood to sharing fashion styling tips and exploring the culinary delights of Dubai, she ensures that her vlogs resonate with her viewers on a personal level. By continually evolving her content and embracing new challenges, Virdah remains a dynamic and influential voice in the vibrant landscape of Dubai’s vlogging community.

