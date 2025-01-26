India and the UAE: A Golden Partnership

Vidya M. Chhabria, Chairperson, Jumbo Group

The story of Indo-UAE relations reaches new heights with visionaries like Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, who arrived in Dubai carrying dreams as expansive as the desert itself. His choice of name for his business venture, Jumbo, symbolised both the scale of his ambition and the vast opportunities offered by a nation that would become his second home.

The drive for excellence, sparked by Jumbo’s founder and grounded in Indian values, continues to thrive under the stewardship of Chairperson Vidya M. Chhabria since 2002. Her leadership has propelled the company to forge new paths in innovation and service. Jumbo Electronics has grown from a modest store into one of the UAE's leading retail conglomerates, reflecting the deep and extraordinary ties between these two vibrant nations.

In many ways, Manu Chhabria’s journey mirrors the experiences of countless Indians who viewed the UAE not just as a land of opportunity, but as a place to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth. Aligned with the UAE’s vision for progress, the late Manohar Chhabria made impactful contributions to society, playing a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s development and embodying values of giving and community upliftment. This spirit continues to thrive through the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Today, the India-UAE relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing commerce, culture, and technology. The thriving Indian diaspora, living and working across the UAE’s seven emirates, serves as a testament to the enduring bonds between the two nations. For millions of Indians, the UAE is more than just a host country; it is truly a home away from home.

Jumbo’s success story is a microcosm of the broader India-UAE relationship. From its humble beginnings in a vibrant and rapidly evolving Dubai to becoming the UAE's most trusted consumer electronics brand, Jumbo’s journey highlights the transformative potential of this bilateral partnership.

Building on its founder's legacy, Jumbo Group remains committed to excellence in customer and partner service. Concluding 2024 with strong performance across its retail, distribution, and enterprise divisions, the company celebrated half a century of service under the banner ‘50 Years of Trust’.

In its 50th year, Jumbo Group achieved significant milestones, including strategic partnerships that expanded its portfolio of domestic appliances for customers. Jumbo’s retail division experienced robust growth, driven by revamped flagship stores at Dubai Hills Mall and Bur Dubai, alongside a strong performance on its e-commerce platform, Jumbo.ae. Categories such as large appliances, IT products, and personal grooming saw substantial growth, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and trust in Jumbo’s seamless digital operations.

The distribution business recorded significant growth focused in the smart appliances category, through the addition of leading brands in this category. The Enterprise Division also achieved remarkable growth in managed IT services and infrastructure solutions by diversifying its client portfolio and signing global strategic partnerships.

Jumbo’s journey has been extraordinary, not only for its remarkable achievements but also for celebrating over five decades of trust with customers of all nationalities and backgrounds. Its success lies in an unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

As the company enters 2025, it stands on a strong foundation with a focus on driving innovation and growth across the region. Looking ahead, the India-UAE relationship is poised for even greater accomplishments. The foundation laid by pioneers like Manu Chhabria — built on ambition and driven by purpose — continues to inspire this partnership. Recent initiatives, such as the UAE’s Ministry for Family Affairs, highlight a shared commitment to building societies where economic progress and social welfare go hand in hand. This Republic Day, as India reflects on 76 glorious years as a sovereign nation, its partnership with the UAE shines as an example of how shared values and mutual respect create lasting bonds. This partnership goes beyond traditional diplomatic relations — it's a living bridge built by millions of Indians who call the UAE home. It is strengthened by visionary leadership on both sides and sustained by a shared commitment to building a better future. In the evolving global order, the India-UAE relationship offers valuable lessons on how nations can work together to create prosperity while preserving their cultural identity. As both countries continue to write their success stories, this collaboration promises to be a crucial chapter in the narrative of 21st-century international relations. Wishes for the Republic Day On India’s 76th Republic Day, my warm wishes to all Indians in the UAE. This day is a proud reminder of India’s rich legacy and its strong ties with the UAE. At Jumbo, we are proud to have been part of the UAE’s journey for over 50 years, with the Indian community playing a key role in our success.

Wishing everyone continued success, pride, and joy on this special occasion. Happy Republic Day!