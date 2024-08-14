Heartfelt wishes

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM

I felicitate the entire Pakistani nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. This day marks the culmination of the historic political struggle of the Muslims of India for their right to self-determination. The creation of Pakistan through a peaceful and democratic struggle marks an unprecedented and unparalleled chapter in history.

On this day, we pay homage to leaders and workers of the Pakistan movement as well as our forefathers who rendered innumerable sacrifices for Pakistan.

Today, we need to set aside our differences and work committedly for the unity, integrity, and economic stability of the country in the face of current challenges. Our country has been blessed with abundant human and natural resources and it is our responsibility to utilise these for the welfare of our people. We need to uphold the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions, and work wholeheartedly in the public interest. Our nation has great hopes from us, and we must strive to meet their expectations. We need to draw inspiration from the words of our Quaid when he said “If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor”. It is time to invest in our youth and women, improve service delivery, and create a business-friendly environment to make Pakistan a great nation.

As we celebrate our freedom, let us also remember our Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren, who have been struggling for over seven decades for their freedom and right to self-determination. Pakistan reaffirms its support to the people of Palestine for their legitimate rights.

Let’s pledge to work for the uplift of our people and make Pakistan a prosperous country. May Allah be with us all. Amen!