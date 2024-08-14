Heartfelt Wishes

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, I extend heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan at home and abroad. We pay homage to the immense sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values. As envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan emerged as an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world on 14th August 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors.

Through the selfless and continuous struggle of our founding fathers, Pakistan was able to cope with the monumental challenges it faced in the formative phase. Over the decades, Pakistan has achieved significant milestones. The resilience of our people has been tested through natural disasters and economic and social challenges, yet the spirit of determination and unity has always prevailed.

I acknowledge the key role of our Overseas Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Though you may be thousands of miles away from your homes in Pakistan, you are an integral part of this country. We are proud of your hard work and achievements and consider you as true Ambassadors of Pakistan to project its positive image to the world wherever you are.

On this occasion, I express my gratitude to our armed forces, who safeguard our borders and protect our sovereignty. Their sacrifices and dedication deserve our utmost respect and appreciation. Pakistan stands at a crossroads today. While the common values, rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions continue to bind us together, our economy continues to face significant challenges in the shape of inflation, high-energy costs, unemployment and a growing debt burden.