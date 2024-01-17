Heartfelt Wishes

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM

“In connection with the ascension of His Majesty King Frederik X to the throne we would like to extend our warmest congratulations to His Majesty and show gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Margrethe the II for her remarkable 52 years of reign with grace and commitment. We have full confidence that his leadership will bring about a continued period of progress and prosperity in the Royal Kingdom of Denmark, and we extend our best wishes for success in all his future endeavors.”