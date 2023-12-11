Green initiatives showcased at cop28

The RE100 solution demonstration facility at Panasonic's Kusatsu site in Shiga Prefecture.

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 11:37 AM

Panasonic Holdings Corporation has revealed receiving enthusiastic response from visitors on its participation in the Japan Pavilion organised by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment (MOE) at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28)1, being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Panasonic GREEN IMPACT (PGI) is the Panasonic Group’s initiative for contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions across its own value chain and society. Through PGI, the Group is working toward achieving the twin goals of realizing a “better life” and a “sustainable global environment.”

The group’s “Independent Distributed Energy Solutions” exhibit at COP28 focuses on the technologies that make PGI possible: power generation solutions such as perovskite solar cells, green hydrogen generation, and pure hydrogen fuel cells and storage devices. Panasonic’s energy independent distributed solution uses energy management technology to integrate power generation devices and energy storage devices to achieve local production of CO2-free energy for local consumption.

Furthermore, even in the event of natural disasters, which are expected to increase due to climate change, this solution is capable of supporting everyday activity by backing up and supplying electricity within the affected area.

Independent Distributed Energy Solution.

Group CEO Yuki Kusumi and other executives have also spoken at seminars organised by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) during the event. With the aim of realising a decarbonized society, the Group participated in discussions on rules for the development and diffusion of Japanese technologies that can contribute to the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, and on the significance of avoided emissions and the need for international standardisation.

By exhibiting its Energy Independent and Distributed Solutions and participating in seminars at COP28, the group hopes to raise awareness among various stakeholders of its philosophy and initiatives while accelerating collective efforts to implement globally necessary environmental activities and contribute to the realisation of a decarbonised society.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an international conference where leaders of international organizations, national governments, local governments, NGOs, and businesses gather to discuss international directions and rules for curbing global warming. Held since 1995, this year’s event will be the 28th. The Japan Pavilion at COP28, organized by the Ministry of the Environment, will be a venue for communicating and interacting with world leaders on Japan's advanced technologies, products, services, and efforts to mitigate climate change through exhibitions and side events.

Panasonic long-term vision

Panasonic GREEN IMPACT (PGI) is the Panasonic Group’s long-term environmental vision for realising a better life and a more sustainable global environment. Under PGI, Panasonic Group is committed to achieving virtually net zero CO2 emissions from its own operations by 2030 and creating an impact of more than 300 million tonnes of CO2 emissions reduction — approximately one per cent of total current global emissions of 33 billion tonnes — by 2050.