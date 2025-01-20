GCC At the Forefront of AI and Robotics Revolution

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics have evolved from futuristic concepts to integral parts of modern economies, reshaping industries and redefining the way we live and work. In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are not just keeping pace — they are setting benchmarks.

From Saudi Arabia’s visionary NEOM project to the UAE’s National AI Strategy, the region is demonstrating its commitment to harnessing the power of advanced technologies.

As nations globally race to define the future of AI and robotics, the GCC’s forward-thinking approach is propelling it into the ranks of global leaders.

A Strategic Vision for AI and Robotics

At the core of the GCC’s advancements in AI and robotics lies a well-defined strategic vision. In 2017, the UAE made history as the first nation to appoint a Minister of AI, a decision that went beyond mere symbolism. This bold step highlighted the country’s determination to integrate AI into all aspects of governance and industry. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 places AI and robotics at the forefront, recognising their pivotal role in driving economic diversification and reducing dependence on oil.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has a clear mandate to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil revenues, and foster sustainable growth. As part of this vision, the PIF has placed significant emphasis on AI and robotics, recognising their potential to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and entertainment. Through targeted investments, partnerships, and the establishment of tech-driven ecosystems, the PIF aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for AI and robotics innovation.

One of the cornerstone projects under the PIF’s umbrella is the creation of NEOM, a futuristic smart city powered by AI and advanced robotics. NEOM exemplifies the kingdom’s ambition to integrate technology seamlessly into urban living, offering solutions to challenges such as sustainability, mobility, and energy efficiency. By leveraging AI-driven systems for city management, NEOM aims to set a global benchmark for the cities of tomorrow.

These initiatives are not isolated pursuits but part of a broader movement within the GCC to future-proof their economies. Studies and reports continue to underscore the economic potential and regulatory preparedness of AI across the Middle East. According to PwC, AI could add as much as $320 billion to the region’s economy by 2030, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE expected to capture the lion’s share of this growth. Their proactive strategies and significant investments in AI technologies have positioned them as leaders in the region, bolstered by their forward-thinking regulatory frameworks that promote innovation while addressing ethical considerations.

Qatar has also demonstrated its commitment to AI through its National AI Framework, which focuses on cultivating a dynamic AI ecosystem to support economic diversification. Its regulatory policies are closely aligned with international standards, emphasizing the nation’s dedication to global collaboration in AI governance.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are in the early stages of shaping their AI regulations. Bahrain has introduced guiding principles to ensure responsible AI use and protect data privacy, while Kuwait is gradually implementing policies to foster ethical AI development. Oman, on the other hand, has initiated a public consultation for its National Artificial Intelligence Policy, aimed at creating a comprehensive framework that maximises the benefits of AI technologies while safeguarding ethical practices and individual rights.

Robotics in Smart Cities and Beyond

Smart cities in the GCC, like Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and Dubai’s Smart City initiative, are showcasing how robotics can revolutionise urban living. NEOM, touted as the most ambitious smart city project in the world, is integrating robotics to automate public services, enhance security, and even assist in healthcare. Robots are being designed to deliver packages, manage traffic systems, and ensure environmental sustainability.

Dubai, often called the “City of the Future,” is leading by example. Its Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented AI-driven metro systems, while its police force employs robot officers capable of assisting residents and tourists. The emirate is also piloting autonomous drones for public transportation — a bold step toward redefining urban mobility.

AI in Healthcare and Education

Beyond urban development, AI and robotics are significantly impacting healthcare and education in the GCC. In healthcare, AI-powered diagnostics and robotic surgeries are improving patient outcomes. King Faisal Specialist Hospital is leveraging AI for early cancer detection, while the UAE is experimenting with robotic-assisted surgeries to reduce human error. Education, too, is undergoing a transformation. AI-driven platforms are personalising learning experiences, ensuring that students receive education tailored to their individual needs. The UAE’s Ministry of Education has incorporated AI into classrooms, enabling data-driven insights to optimize teaching methods. Saudi Arabia has also embraced robotics in education, with initiatives that teach programming and AI concepts to students as young as six years old. The GCC’s AI ecosystem is witnessing an explosion of startups. In the UAE, companies like G42, a leading AI and cloud computing firm, are pushing the boundaries of technology. G42’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as developing AI tools for genome sequencing and health diagnostics, gained international acclaim. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is flourishing. Organisations like Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence are building robust platforms for AI research and development. Meanwhile, Bahrain and Qatar are fostering AI hubs, encouraging local and international entrepreneurs to innovate in sectors like fintech, healthcare, and logistics. The Backbone of Innovation One of the key drivers of the GCC’s success in AI and robotics is government support. Governments across the region are investing heavily in research and development, creating favourable policies, and fostering partnerships between public and private sectors. The UAE’s National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, for example, outlines clear goals to integrate AI into critical sectors, supported by initiatives like the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level AI university. Saudi Arabia has similarly established the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to oversee its AI strategy. In Qatar, the Artificial Intelligence National Strategy focuses on using AI to enhance public services and diversify the economy. The country’s investment in robotics was evident during the FIFA World Cup 2022, where AI-powered technologies ensured efficient crowd management and security. AI and Robotics in Energy and Sustainability As global attention shifts to sustainability, the GCC’s integration of AI and robotics in the energy sector is particularly noteworthy. AI is playing a crucial role in optimising oil production, monitoring pipeline integrity, and reducing carbon emissions. Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, uses AI for predictive maintenance, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime. Meanwhile, the GCC is also embracing renewable energy, with robotics and AI driving solar and wind power projects. The UAE’s Noor Abu Dhabi, the largest single-site solar power plant globally, employs AI to monitor and optimize energy production.

The GCC’s commitment to AI and robotics is a testament to its vision for a sustainable and diversified future. By leveraging these technologies, the region is not only transforming its economies but also setting an example for the world.