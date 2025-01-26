Fostering Customer Loyalty and Trust

Dr K.P. Hussain received annual Health Award 2023 fromSheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerence and Co-Existence.

Under my strategy and vision, Fathima Healthcare Group was established in 1997 in the UAE. As a medical practitioner, I recognised the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare services to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population. Driven by a commitment to societal well-being, I founded a network of clinics, polyclinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers, all designed to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare across the nation. This initiative was guided by a steadfast dedication to improving the health and quality of life for individuals and communities throughout the UAE.

During my medical practice, I identified a critical gap in healthcare access, particularly for the growing expatriate population. Recognising the urgent need for affordable and accessible healthcare, I proactively collaborated with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the year 2000 to strategically establish healthcare facilities in underserved regions. This partnership enabled Fathima Healthcare Group to expand its footprint, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive medical services to communities across the emirates.

As the UAE’s expatriate population grew, the need for accessible healthcare became more pressing. Thereby I proposed a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) model, inspired by the US and UK healthcare systems, tailored to the UAE's unique needs. Through extensive research, I developed a solution to provide affordable healthcare for the “Low Salary Band (LSB)” segment, addressing challenges like high treatment costs and limited access.

Dr. K.P. Hussain, Founder and Chairman, Fathima Healthcare Group

In 2004, I was able to launch the "Cost-Effective Comprehensive Affordable Healthcare Scheme," offering low-premium insurance to blue-collar workers. FMC Network UAE presented this model to insurance companies, ensuring broader healthcare access for underserved communities.

The scheme gained swift acceptance, with major insurers partnering with FMC, and its network expanding to around 1,000 providers. With government support, FMC expanded its offerings to include both outpatient and inpatient services. By 2006, the scheme had 100,000 members and over 200 corporate clients.

Overcoming challenges

One of the primary hurdles was establishing a model that could offer affordable healthcare while maintaining quality service standards. In the early days, securing partnerships with insurance companies and medical providers was also a significant challenge, as the concept of low-premium healthcare was new and unfamiliar.

Another challenge was navigating the regulatory landscape. Ensuring compliance with local healthcare laws and collaborating with government bodies like the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) required persistence and strategic engagement. Additionally, building trust among the expatriate population, which was a primary target group, was crucial.

Growth factors

My lifelong commitment has been to serve humanity, and as both a social worker and philanthropist, I am dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the healthcare sector. I believe strongly in ensuring that no individual is deprived of access to essential and affordable healthcare services, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Throughout my career, I have been deeply inspired by the efforts of the UAE Red Crescent Society, whose exemplary work, especially during times of crisis like the Israel-Palestinian conflict or addressing other global challenges,, has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to humanitarian aid.

The UAE has been a steadfast leader in offering both moral and financial support to alleviate suffering worldwide. The contributions of the UAE’s leadership, alongside those of many generous individuals, have set a powerful example in the realm of global humanitarianism.

Embracing digital solutions

As a medical insurance TPA in the rapidly evolving UAE healthcare sector, our company has adapted by embracing digital solutions-AI, streamlined claims processing through digital platforms, reducing turnaround times, improving transparency and wide network connectivity with the medical service providers. Our mobile apps and online portals offer policyholders easy access to coverage details and wellness programs, catering to their preference for self-service and on-demand access. Moreover, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is integral to the FMC’s overall strategy, emphasising community engagement and the promotion of preventive healthcare. Through initiatives such as offering wellness education, imparting knowledge of healthcare etc. Expanding brand, services As part of our global expansion strategy, we have identified countries globally to introduce "Cost-Effective Comprehensive Healthcare for All," focusing on low-income groups who constitute 60-70 per cent of the population. Our goal is to provide affordable premiums, ensuring universal access to quality healthcare. We are currently collaborating with relevant authorities, insurance companies, and healthcare providers in those countries where expansion plans are underway. Additionally, our flagship project, "Dr Hussain City" in Kerala, spans 65 acres and will include a hospital, educational institutions, a shopping mall, convention centre, Roman Theatre, Ayurveda hospital, and villa resorts. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility, education, and community development, aligning with our commitment to sustainable, comprehensive healthcare solutions. Valuable lessons Throughout my extensive experience in providing accessible healthcare in the UAE and beyond, I have learned several valuable lessons that continue to shape my approach. First and foremost, healthcare accessibility is a fundamental right, and every individual, deserves quality care. Preventive healthcare has proven to be more cost-effective than treatment, as early intervention and health education can significantly reduce long-term healthcare costs. Collaboration with local stakeholders — governments, insurance companies, and healthcare providers — is essential to create tailored solutions that meet regional needs. I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the underprivileged in managing day-to-day ailments and the transformative changes brought about by the UAE government in implementing comprehensive healthcare security across the country. These lessons continue to guide my efforts in advancing accessible healthcare globally, striving to create systems that are inclusive, cost-effective, and sustainable. Wishes for the Republic Day

On this Republic Day, let us honour the vision of our founders and commit to building a future of justice, equality, Peace and progress. Together, let’s celebrate the strength of our unity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. I wish everyone a proud and prosperous Republic Day!