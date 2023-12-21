FOSTERING COLLABORATION

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:54 AM

Dubai, renowned for its versatility in hosting diverse events, recently welcomed the Gulf International Congress (GIC) 2023. This paramount gathering brought together Italian lawyers, accountants, and experts from the financial, legal, and commercial sectors, both in Italy and among Italian professionals based in the UAE. The two-day programme unfolded at the Metropolitan Hotel, culminating in a gala dinner at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 3. This year's congress marked a significant milestone in promoting collaboration and shaping the future across these sectors.

The first two days of the event featured meetings and workshops where esteemed guests, including Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, Stefano Campagna, President of the IICUAE and renowned lawyers and accountants from Italy and the UAE, shared insights on the legal aspects of the UAE. The event was graced by the presence of Mario Pozza, President of Assocamerestero, and Domenico Mauriello, Secretary General of Assocamerestero, and concluded on a celebratory note with a gala dinner overlooking the iconic. Burj Al Arab.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, commenced the evening with a speech, followed by networking opportunities and recognition for 'Best Representatives and Senior Representatives' within the Italian Chamber of Commerce in UAE Project.

The IICUAE Project, dedicated to lawyers, commercialists, and consultants, played a significant role in the congress. Certified professionals and representatives of the IICUAE became key reference points in Italy. The project offers consultancy services, assisting Italian companies interested in the UAE market to establish their presence in the Emirates. Certified consultants, strategically located across Italy, provide legal and financial consultations on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by a comprehensive and ongoing training course.