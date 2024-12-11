Festive Season One-Stop Shopping Destination

Daiso Japan, the no. 1 Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, starting at just Dh7.5. Daiso Japan has 50 stores across all UAE, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.

Daiso Japan has everything you need to make this festive season unforgettable with over 5,000 items. Whether you're decorating, gifting, or baking, they’ve got you covered with affordable elegance and joy.

Daiso Japan has a new collection this year that will surely amaze you!

Daiso Japan’s Checklist for the Perfect Festive Home Decor

Transform Your Home into a Holiday Wonderland

It’s the season to shine, and Daiso Japan has everything you need to make your home feel merry and bright.

Christmas Décor Items

2ft to 10ft Christmas trees with NEW trees available and very affordable prices

Sparkling lights (warm light, extra warm light, white light & more)

Vibrant baubles (3cm to 30cm) & ornaments

Unique carousel horses, skating décor & more

Outdoor Reindeer, Santas & other acrylic figurines

Elegant ceramic ornaments

Snow Globes – Battery operated with lights & music

Festive Wreaths & Garlands

Santas & Nutcrackers of various sizes & colors

& Much more…

Savor the Season with Daiso Japan’s Tableware & Bakeware

Your holiday meals deserve a little extra sparkle. Daiso Japan’s collection of festive tableware, from elegant trays to stylish coffee mugs and plates, bring warmth and style to every gathering.

Tableware & Bakeware Essentials

New Stylish mugs, trays, and ceramics

Baking essentials: cookie cutters, silicon molds, spatulas

New Wooden Tray Serving sets

Disposable items for easy cleanup

Gift the Magic of Christmas

Whether it’s a wrapping paper, gift bags, or ribbons, Daiso Japan has everything you need to make each present extra special. Gift Wrapping & Gifting Ideas

Beautiful wrapping paper & ribbons

Festive gift boxes and bags

Christmas Gift cards

Toys, snow globes, and holiday ceramics Dress Up for the Holidays with Daiso Japan Get ready to shine this festive season with Daiso Japan’s collection of fun and affordable Christmas outfits and accessories! Santa Hats – Classic red, sparkly, or even with fun designs

Festive headbands for all ages

Holiday Glasses – Snowmen, Christmas trees, and Santa designs

Festive Costume Pieces – Capes, and holiday-themed outfits A Wonderland of Affordable Festive Finds With over 5,000 holiday items to choose from, there’s no better place to shop this Christmas. From Dh7.5 and up, Daiso Japan makes the season’s best treasures accessible to everyone. Whether you're decorating, gifting, or baking, Daiso Japan is your one-stop destination for festive joy. Find Your Holiday Magic at Daiso Japan Head to your nearest Daiso Japan store and discover the festive treasures waiting for you. For more holiday inspiration, follow us on Instagram @daiso_japan_uae

Let the holiday fun begin!