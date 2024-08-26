Exploring Bilingual Education at LFIGP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:35 AM

As Dubai offers various educational curriculums, for a new parent, it’s a tough call to make, as various factors need to be considered such as the child’s potential, his needs , his study methods and his future career path.

One of the parents Lise Marie, after carefully evaluating her children’s educational needs, chose the French education system offered at Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou (LFIGP). Given below is her reasoning on choosing LFIGP.

Lisa Marie could you give us brief background of your family:

We are an Australian family living in Dubai for past 13 years. Our oldest child is in the 4th Grade. We also have twin boys in Moyenne Section and the language spoken at home is English.

You’re opting for a French-style education in a strong multicultural environment as more than 30 nationalities are represented at LFIGP and the French system is also known for its rigor. Is it true?

My mother is from the Seychelles Islands and her first language was French. We wanted to give our children the gift/opportunity to be fluently bi-lingual, to not only communicate with our relatives & friends in Seychelles & across the globe.

Whilst many English language schools do offer a French language programme, they are not immersive, so the vast majority of children graduate with basic knowledge of French language only.

We believe that an immersive programme is the best way for children to fully develop their bi-lingual skills - especially if they come from an English-speaking home like ours. We also believe that being bi-lingual has many educational and (longer term) career benefits for the student. It enhances the brain regarding alternative ideas and points of view, improves cognition, reasoning and concentration. What would be the main difference between French Education and IB for instance? The IB programme has evolved and is widely accepted by universities worldwide, and we feel that LFIGP’s bilingual education prepares students for global opportunities. The ability to excel in both French and other languages offers more options than a monolingual curriculum. What would be the main value addition at LFIGP? LFIPG offers inclusiveness to students from a wide variety of heritages and linguistic backgrounds. They support students that do not come from Francophile families, for example, the FLESCO lessons that are offered within the extra curriculum activities.

“The FLESCO program is aimed at non-French-speaking pupils who benefit from specific and individualized support in learning French. The program is adapted to the child’s specific needs and learner profile.”