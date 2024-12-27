Explore the Heart of the Mediterranean

Cyprus, a captivating island nation in the eastern Mediterranean, beckons travelers with its deep historical roots, breathtaking landscapes, and lively culture. With a tapestry woven from ancient ruins and scenic beaches, Cyprus caters to every kind of traveler. Its prized position has long attracted empires over centuries, making it one of the most sought-after locations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Among the Mediterranean's many islands, Cyprus stands out for its legendary allure and charm. Whatever your pace or interests, Cyprus is ready to welcome you with open arms. Its beaches, besides being beautiful, hold the distinction of being the cleanest in Europe. Just a short drive inland from these sparkling shores, the lush Troodos mountains rise, blanketed in pines where wild moufflons roam and cedars flourish. Here, gem-like churches and monasteries showcase unique Byzantine frescoes and icons, adding to the island’s allure.

Cyprus is a paradise for archaeology enthusiasts. From Neolithic settlements dating back over 10,000 years to Greco-Roman ruins like the seaside amphitheatre at Kourion and Crusader castles such as Kolossi, Cyprus offers an endless list of historical treasures. In the west, the city of Pafos is a UNESCO-recognized treasure trove, brimming with ancient wonders like the ‘Tombs of the Kings’ and vibrant Roman mosaics, celebrated for their colour, detail, and preservation.

Though it is the third-largest island in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is surprisingly easy to explore. Between its rugged mountains and pristine coastlines lie serene landscapes and gentle hills. Idyllic villages like Omodos and Lefkara provide a tranquil escape, where time slows, and there’s always room for one more coffee. Across Cyprus, savor a distinctive cuisine featuring meze, a delightful assortment of small plates with grilled meats, fresh vegetables, and cheeses, including the famous halloumi, a savoury sheep’s cheese perfect for grilling. While Cyprus embraces its ancient heritage, it is also a flourishing, modern nation with a world-class service economy. Visitors can choose from a wide range of accommodations, including luxurious hotels with local charm, quality tourist villas, and agro-tourism options, all maintained to international standards. Strategically located, Cyprus is a convenient gateway to nearby countries like Greece and Europe. However, with its wealth of history, culture, and cuisine, Cyprus offers more than enough to keep you captivated, leaving an indelible impression on every traveller fortunate enough to visit.

All relevant information is available on the website www.visitcyprus.com