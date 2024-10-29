Explore Spain's Green Getaways

Star gazing in Canary Islands

As the world shifts towards more environmentally-conscious travel, Spain is emerging as a top destination for eco-friendly tourists. With its rich biodiversity, stunning natural landscapes, and cultural heritage, Spain is leading the way in sustainable tourism. Whether you're a lover of nature, a history enthusiast, or simply seeking a responsible holiday destination, Spain has something to offer that aligns with your values.

Spain is a treasure trove of natural wonders, with over a quarter of its territory dedicated to the preservation of nature. Home to 16 national parks and boasting the highest number of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in the world, Spain is a haven for those who wish to explore untouched ecosystems. From the laurel forests of Garajonay to the wetlands of Doñana National Park, Spain offers unique environments where you can encounter rare species like the Iberian lynx and the griffon vulture.

In addition to its national parks, Spain is a leader in the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism, with 28 Protected Natural Areas committed to responsible environmental management. Whether you're hiking through lush forests, bird watching in Andalusia, or stargazing in one of Spain's 15 Starlight Reserves, you'll experience the natural beauty of the country in an eco-friendly way.

Spain is not only rich in natural beauty but also in cultural heritage, ranking fifth in the world for UNESCO World Heritage sites. From ancient monuments to centuries-old cities, Spain’s dedication to preserving its past ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy its cultural treasures.

The Spanish government has taken sustainability seriously with the launch of the "Sustainable Tourism Strategy of Spain 2030." This initiative aims to promote socio-economic, environmental, and territorial sustainability, ensuring that tourism continues to thrive without compromising the country’s natural and cultural resources. The plan focuses on boosting competitiveness, preserving biodiversity, and equitably distributing the benefits of tourism to local communities.

Spain’s commitment to sustainability is further highlighted by its goal to protect 30% of its marine areas by 2030. With over 500 beaches awarded Blue Flag status for their cleanliness and environmental management, Spain is a beach-lover's dream, offering pristine coastlines where you can relax in harmony with nature.

A Taste of Sustainability Spain’s commitment to sustainability extends to its food culture. The Mediterranean diet, rich in locally-sourced, zero-kilometer products, is a key part of Spain’s eco-tourism offering. Visit one of Spain’s many eco-markets or agrotourism farms, where you can take part in olive oil production or grape harvesting, all while enjoying fresh, organic produce. Events like BioCultura and sustainable gastronomy festivals further showcase Spain’s dedication to responsible consumption. Travel Green: Low-Impact Exploration Getting around Spain can also be eco-friendly. The country’s National Railway Network is powered largely by renewable energy, making train travel a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Alternatively, rent an electric vehicle, cycle, or walk to explore Spain’s rich cultural and natural landscapes at your own pace. Eco-Friendly Destinations: Explore Spain Responsibly Some of Spain’s most captivating regions have embraced sustainable practices, making them perfect for eco-conscious travelers. Here are a few standout destinations: El Hierro (Canary Islands)

For more information visit: https://sustainability.spain.info/en/