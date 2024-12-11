Expanding its Presence in Middle East

Komatsu, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, is expanding its presence in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, where infrastructure demand is growing alongside population, its top official says.

Tomomitsu Hoga, Managing Director, Komatsu Middle East FZE

Tomomitsu Hoga, Managing Director, Komatsu Middle East FZE, said the UAE’s 2031 roadmap, with investments in tourism, renewable energy, and sustainability, offers significant opportunities for Komatsu.

With COP28 promoting renewable energy, Komatsu aims to support the region’s sustainable growth through advanced machinery and innovative solutions — one of Komatsu’s main global strengths,” Hoga said during an interview.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Komatsu’s operations in the UAE and its significance to the company’s regional strategy?

Komatsu is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, as well as utilities, forest machinery, and industrial machinery. Our journey in the Middle East began in 1964, with a liaison office established in Dubai in 1977. In 1997, we moved our operations to the Jebel Ali Free Zone, and in 1999, Komatsu Middle East FZE was formally set up there.

Komatsu Middle East FZE serves as the regional headquarters for the Middle East, with its parent company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. In 2019, we made a significant leap forward by establishing this regional headquarters which includes a state-of-the-art Training and Demonstration Centre, a Regional Parts Distribution Centre and the Dubai Stock Operation spanning 46,298sqm in the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Dubai Training and Demonstration Centre (DTDC): The Dubai Training and Demonstration Centre (DTDC) offers a range of training programs for Komatsu distributors across the Middle East and Africa, covering workplace safety, sales, parts, service, and machine operations. The centre is also equipped with over 10 machines to provide machine demonstrations, trial operations, and operator training to meet customer needs and enhance equipment performance.

The Regional Parts Distribution Centre: Maximising the productivity and minimising the downtime of customers’ machines is Komatsu’s top priority, with timely and efficient parts delivery being essential to achieve this. The Regional Parts Distribution Centre in Dubai spans 10,000sqm and holds 37,000 active SKUs, including replacement parts, consumables, and Reman components for all major models.

Dubai Stock Operation: The Dubai Stock Operation (DSO) manages the inventory of new Komatsu machines imported from Japan and other locations, relieving distributors of the need to maintain large stock levels. This streamlined process enables faster delivery to customers across the region, ensuring project continuity. By handling inventory, the DSO allows distributors to focus on enhancing their facilities, improving personnel training, and better supporting customer needs.

Service Support: Komatsu’s Service Division, staffed with experienced professionals, serves as a vital support pillar for our distributors, offering a range of service solutions. This enables distributors to effectively support their customers, ensuring machine reliability and minimizing downtime, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience with Komatsu equipment.

How would Komatsu take advantage of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan? In 2022, Japan and the UAE celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, highlighting the deep historical ties between our nations. Komatsu views this strengthened bilateral relationship as an opportunity to contribute to key UAE projects in partnership with our valued distributor, Galadari Brothers. Together, we aim to support the UAE’s infrastructure development, drive innovation, and contribute to its sustainable future by providing advanced machinery and solutions. What is your plan to achieve net zero targets by 2050? Komatsu is committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. To do so, we are expanding power sources for construction equipment, including battery, fuel cell, biofuel, e-fuel, diesel-electric, and hydrogen machines. Our initiatives aim for a 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions and 50 per cent renewable energy use by 2030, ensuring carbon neutrality by 2050 and a sustainable future globally. Please share Komatsu's initiatives on CSR and ESG. With 103 years of history, Komatsu is committed to a sustainable future for people, businesses, and the planet. We foster a safe, diverse, and inclusive work environment, drive innovation, and promote human rights. Our products and services support sustainable infrastructure, resource development, and a circular economy. We build trusted relationships with partners and communities while reducing our environmental impact through advanced technologies. Komatsu works collaboratively with stakeholders to create shared value and contribute to a sustainable future. Can you share key milestones and highlight the success of Komatsu's partnership with Galadari Trucks & Heavy Equipment and its units in the Middle East? Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd. (GTHE), a subsidiary of the renowned Galadari Brothers conglomerate, has been Komatsu’s authorised distributor in the UAE for over 40 years. During this time, Galadari has played a pivotal role in establishing Komatsu’s market leadership in the region. A key milestone came in 2020, when Galadari achieved the highest market share for Komatsu globally, reflecting their dedication and the strength of our partnership.

Galadari Brothers, with its strong brand and talented workforce, is one of the most trusted distributors of Komatsu. We take great pride in this evolving partnership, which has demonstrated outstanding performance in the UAE, and we look forward to further creating value together.