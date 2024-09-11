E-Paper

ESG at the Core of ruya

Deeply ingrained in the community, ruya places a high priority on providing support for families, entrepreneurs and small businesses

By Latha Krishnan

Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.
Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM

“Being an ethical Islamic community bank ruya accords top priority to Environment Social Governance (ESG) principles to all its operations and align with its core values of transparency, fairness and social responsibility. Our ESG policy reflects the tenets of Sustainable Islamic Finance issued by the Central Bank of the UAE. Sustainability is central to all our products and decision making,” says Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.

One of the most recent green initiatives by ruya is ‘NatureProtect’, a unique way to save the environment as you save money.


“For every Dh1,000 a customer adds to their account with ruya, we conserve one square foot of primary forest area for a period of 10 years. There is no limit to the forest area being saved, and customers can see how much forest they are saving in ‘real time’ as their app will not only reflect their financial balance but also their forest conservation balance next to it,” explains Koster.

Transactions with ruya are conveniently done over their mobile banking app. Moreover, ruya’s community centres are paperless and foster energy efficiency. They also offer financial literacy to customers to empower them with financial knowledge and fraud awareness. Everyone can have an account with ruya as there is no minimum balance required, and no minimum or hidden fees. To open an account all one needs is the UAE PASS or an Emirates ID. In addition, ruya also facilitates ease of doing business to SMEs and is committed to digital innovation to keep on expanding its products and services.


